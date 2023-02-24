Highway 191
U.S. Highway 191 runs along the Gallatin River on June 28.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

An expert on wildlife crossings said that Montana ranks second among states with the most wildlife-vehicle collisions. The rates are elevated along the U.S. Highway 191 corridor, where about a quarter of all crashes are with wildlife.

The statistics underscore the need for wildlife crossings along the route, which extends roughly from Gallatin Gateway to West Yellowstone, according to experts who spoke Thursday evening during a wildlife crossing forum. The structures are expensive, but the bipartisan infrastructure law has created a new pool of federal funding for the work.

Liz Fairbank, road ecologist at the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, described how public agencies, citizen scientists and local experts are working together to assess collisions between animals and vehicles along Highway 191 and State Highway 64, which leads up through Big Sky.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

