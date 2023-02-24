An expert on wildlife crossings said that Montana ranks second among states with the most wildlife-vehicle collisions. The rates are elevated along the U.S. Highway 191 corridor, where about a quarter of all crashes are with wildlife.
The statistics underscore the need for wildlife crossings along the route, which extends roughly from Gallatin Gateway to West Yellowstone, according to experts who spoke Thursday evening during a wildlife crossing forum. The structures are expensive, but the bipartisan infrastructure law has created a new pool of federal funding for the work.
Liz Fairbank, road ecologist at the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, described how public agencies, citizen scientists and local experts are working together to assess collisions between animals and vehicles along Highway 191 and State Highway 64, which leads up through Big Sky.
The Wildlife and Transportation Assessment is based on agency crash and carcass data, animal movement patterns and habitat connectivity. It also ropes in information from a smart phone app that citizen scientists can use, Fairbank said.
About 25 people attended Thursday’s talk at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman, and at least 80 more watched it online. It’s the fourth in a series of nine discussions this winter and spring, which the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival Committee is organizing.
The committee is gearing up for an array of talks, exhibits, workshops and activities on April 22, at the 2023 Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival. This year, the theme is “Celebrating and Supporting Wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — the last best wildlife habitat in the lower 48.”
Over the last two months, talks have highlighted the benefits of native plants, grizzly bear conservation and the role that land trusts play in protecting wildlife habitat. The next talk is titled “African Inspirations: Conservation Successes in Hwange National Park,” and it’s scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 3.
Anne Ready, chair of the Gallatin Earth Day Festival Committee, said the series was inspired by Mountain Journal founder Todd Wilkinson’s book “Ripple Effects: How To Save Yellowstone and America’s Most Iconic Wildlife Ecosystem.” He was a keynote speaker at last year’s festival.
Fairbank and Rob Ament, Road Ecology Program manager for Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute, told Thursday’s audience that wildlife crossings have been proven effective in improving public safety and habitat connectivity in other states and countries, like Canada.
Before their presentations, the speakers played a short film from the organization ARC Solutions called “(Re)Connecting Wild.” It tells of how the Nevada Department of Transportation built wildlife crossings over two major highways to protect people and an important mule deer migration route.
Like the two highways in Nevada, the corridor along Montana’s Highway 191 cuts through areas where wildlife move in and out of Yellowstone National Park. The route leads through a slice of the park, national forest and a matrix of private land parcels.
Ament said that public agencies collect data on roadkill nationwide, but the information is usually underreported. It is well-known that in Montana, four to five people are killed in vehicular crashes with wildlife during a typical year.
Ten years of crash data indicate that parts of Highway 191, U.S. Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 89 through the Paradise Valley are hotspots for such collisions, and there’s an economic case for investing in infrastructure that can minimize the crashes, according to Ament.
Economists calculated the costs associated with collisions between vehicles and moose, deer and elk in the state of Montana from 2008 to 2017. They estimated that they cost people in the state over $87 million annually, he said.
Wildlife crossings and associated fencing are expensive. Depending on the size and model used, overpasses can cost upwards of $4 million. But the infrastructure lasts for about 75 years, and “if you’re reducing those collisions each year, it pays,” Ament said.
Many different agencies are helping to develop recommendations for addressing collisions with wildlife along Highway 191, including the Montana Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Service, National Park Service, Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Gallatin County, according to Fairbank.
When it comes to picking sites for crossings, it’s important to ensure the land is secure. That means building in spots where there’s either public land on both sides of the highway or private land with a durable conservation agreement.
“The lifespan of these projects is 75 years, so obviously we don’t want to spend millions of dollars building crossings in places where there might be a subdivision in 10 years,” she said.
Fairbank expects the assessment’s final report will be released in the spring, and she mentioned that a technical committee is reviewing and vetting the document. Once the report is released, public events will be organized around Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone, she said.
The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law could make the process of building wildlife crossings easier, since it dedicated $350 million in funding for the construction of the structures over the course of five years. Sixty percent of those funds will go to projects in rural areas, Fairbank said.
Several multi-billion dollar federal programs have expanded eligibility criteria for projects that aim to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and improve habitat connectivity. That includes the Federal Lands Access Program, which Highway 191 could qualify for.
“There are many others, and this is really the first time we’ve seen language around wildlife-vehicle collision reduction, and especially improving habitat connectivity, in these major federal infrastructure programs,” Fairbank said.
“What we need to do is increase public awareness. And really, from what I understand and what I’ve heard over the last couple of years, nothing is going to happen unless the public gets involved,” he said. He encouraged people to contact politicians and city and county officials.
“Write letters. Let your representatives know that there’s a need out there,” Nagel said. “Nothing is going to change unless you people and those online and many, many others start raising their voices and say ‘we want some action. We have a problem here, and we want it resolved.’”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.