Experts, conservation advocates and others who attended a virtual workshop Thursday said landowners should direct strategies for minimizing conflicts between grizzly bears and livestock, though agencies should offer support.
The workshop was one of three held Thursday as part of a two-day meeting of the Yellowstone Ecosystem Subcommittee of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. The subcommittee, known as YES, is made up of multiple government agencies responsible for helping grizzly bears recover in a more than five million acre zone spanning outward from Yellowstone National Park.
The workshops were meant to help the subcommittee refine its recommendations for reducing bear-human conflicts and grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Attendees at the livestock workshop agreed that viewing those conflicts from a geographic scale and reducing YES’s role to synthesizing and reporting out information could be the best way to address depredation.
“The consensus was really that maybe there’s not a role for YES moving forward,” said Cheri Ford, forest supervisor on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
The new recommendations were drafted in response to gradually rising bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which YES has linked to increasing bear populations and expanded ranges. Biologists estimate the Yellowstone population at 727 bears.
Inside the monitoring area, 25 known and probable grizzly deaths occurred in 2020, down by two from 2019. However, only 17 known and probable mortalities occurred in 2018.
People who attended the workshop about livestock conflict prevention generally agreed that YES should allow livestock producers to guide their own strategies.
David Diamond, the workshop facilitator and executive coordinator for the Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee, summarized workshop discussions before YES members. “Agencies might be in support, but producers themselves need to be in the front,” he said.
On Wednesday, scientists shared preliminary data that suggests all known Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear mortalities recorded in monitoring areas in 2020 were due to human-related conflicts. Most known grizzly mortalities that occurred outside of monitoring areas in 2020 were due to conflicts over livestock.
Scientists recorded 43 total grizzly bear deaths in and around monitoring areas in 2020.
The draft recommendations from YES advocate for promoting and expanding known depredation prevention methods. Popular methods for reducing conflict between livestock and bears include compensating ranchers for losses, creating programs to help ranchers access preventative tools and hiring range riders.
YES members wrote that agencies should focus on preventing conflicts with livestock rather than reacting to them.
People at the livestock-focused workshop generally agreed that YES should provide tools for minimizing conflicts and research bear depredation strategies. However, agencies should play a limited role in outreach, allowing landowners to tailor their own conflict reduction strategies, they said.
“A lot of what came out of it is that what’s most important is having a lot of different players to get the producers to buy into whatever method or tool is going to work for them,” said Josh Osher of the Western Watersheds Project. “It starts with the producers even being willing to have the conversation.”
Those who attended two other workshops Thursday discussed strategies for reducing conflicts between bears and humans in the backcountry and front country.
Agencies wrote in recommendations that increasing bear-resistant storage structures in the backcountry and developing programs in the front country to enforce proper garbage disposal, build more bear-resistant structures and increase electric fencing on private land.
