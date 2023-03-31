A fish ecologist said during a talk on Thursday that the science around climate change is clear — we’re going to see less snow, more extreme weather events and drought in the future. As that transition occurs, it’s likely we’ll lose lots of native trout habitat.
“We need to be able to roll with the punches, basically,” said Timothy Cline, a Montana State University assistant professor of cold-water fish ecology and management, before an audience of about 25 people at the Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman.
To adapt to the changes, Cline said it’s important to maintain and restore a diverse portfolio of habitats across the landscape. He likened the strategy to a retirement portfolio, where investors diversify their assets to hedge against future risk.
Thursday’s talk, titled “Risk and Resilience for Montana’s Trout Fisheries under Climate Change,” was the seventh in a series of nine discussions leading up to the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival on April 22.
Before Cline’s presentation, Thursday’s audience enjoyed a short film called “Cold Waters.” It was produced by Conservation Hawks and Conservation Media, and it features several prominent fly fishermen who discuss the impacts of climate change on angling.
In response to the film, Cline said he disagrees with the notion that ecosystems are fragile. “They are actually incredibly resilient,” he said, pointing out that trout are mobile, and they exploit variation in the environment to optimize their growth.
Trout migrate between headwater streams and main stem rivers throughout the year, as cold water conditions change and the demands of their specific life stages shift, he said. Whether that strategy translates to anglers is a different question.
The paper ran in the journal Science Advances in September, and among its findings, it revealed that as drought conditions limit cold water fishing opportunities on river stretches in Montana, anglers adapt by fishing in areas where waters are colder.
“During a drought year, spring creeks are still flowing and they are great places to go fishing,” Cline said. “Even though those are really small pieces of habitat in our large landscape of recreational fishing here in Montana, they are incredibly important in years where the large main stems are closed…We really need to maintain and restore this diversity.”
The study also projected that some 35% of Montana’s cold water habitats could become unsuitable for trout by 2080 as the climate warms. It estimated that the losses could cost the state as much as $192 million in revenue, annually.
Cline told the small crowd that the greatest threat trout face when it comes to climate change is the impact on streamflows.
“If we don’t realize and grapple with these really challenging conflicts between resource users, we really can’t achieve our conservation goals,” he said.
Combating the problem requires managers to balance competing uses of water. Montana is home to extremely valuable fisheries that require water, especially in droughts, to maintain healthy fish populations. But there are other important demands, like energy and agriculture.
“Even though these tradeoffs have really important decisions across all these stakeholders, we really don’t have a quantitative understanding of the relationships that underpin these decisions — how much water do we need to support how many trout is a critical question,” Cline said.
In an effort to better understand those relationships, Cline and other scientists from USGS, Montana State University, Montana FWP and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are working toward building a first-of-its-kind drought early warning system.
Fly fisherman, outdoor writer and Conservation Hawks founder and president Todd Tanner spoke virtually at the start of Thursday’s talk. He told the crowd that before his team released the film “Cold Waters” several years ago, he went on a fishing trip in British Columbia with some friends.
“We were attacked by a grizzly bear,” Tanner said. The group hadn’t made any obvious mistakes, but they weren’t paying attention, and they missed clues as to what was happening around them.
“It popped into my head that I probably wasn’t going to survive the situation, and even worse, they were going to put on my tombstone how I was the only man dumb enough to run away from a grizzly bear in his slippers,” Tanner said.
Ultimately, everyone survived, and things worked out okay. But the situation reminded Tanner of climate change.
“We haven’t been paying enough attention. We haven’t been noticing what’s going on around us. We haven’t been focused on expanding our awareness and saying, ‘yeah, this is the situation that we’re in,’” he said. “I think it’s absolutely vital that we start to really really take climate seriously.”
