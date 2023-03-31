Let the news come to you

A fish ecologist said during a talk on Thursday that the science around climate change is clear — we’re going to see less snow, more extreme weather events and drought in the future. As that transition occurs, it’s likely we’ll lose lots of native trout habitat.

“We need to be able to roll with the punches, basically,” said Timothy Cline, a Montana State University assistant professor of cold-water fish ecology and management, before an audience of about 25 people at the Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman.

To adapt to the changes, Cline said it’s important to maintain and restore a diverse portfolio of habitats across the landscape. He likened the strategy to a retirement portfolio, where investors diversify their assets to hedge against future risk.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

