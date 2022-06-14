What caused the massive flooding in Montana this week?
According to meteorologists from the National Weather Service, the flooding across southern Montana was caused by late season snowfall over Memorial Day weekend, coupled with heavy rainfall earlier this week.
Rain falling on top of snow makes it melt faster. What Montana is seeing right now are the combined effects of rain and melted snow triggered by the rainfall.
Dan Borsum, a senior forecaster for the NWS in Billings, said that snowpack temperatures have been hovering just below freezing. The cooler temperatures have stopped snow from melting and allowed the snowpack to build up — leading to a lot more snow that rainfall causes to melt.
Rainfall and snowmelt go into our rivers, causing water height to rise and flood into surrounding areas. The rapid rush of water has taken out roads, bridges, and entire houses throughout Montana this week.
When will it end?
Borsum said that the good news is that particularly in Livingston, the Yellowstone River has crested and water levels are now falling.
The Yellowstone peaked at 11.5 feet on Monday night, breaking the record for highest water level recorded — 10.72 feet from the 1997 floods — by nearly a foot. It hit 50,000 cubic feet per second at Livingston and Corwin Springs.
The area surrounding the river is still in a flood stage but will likely drop below the flood stage threshold sometime Tuesday evening.
“Even then it will still be awfully high,” Borsum said.
Austin McDowell, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Great Falls, described the scene along the Gallatin River on Tuesday morning.
McDowell said the river at Gallatin Gateway has already peaked, and that water levels have been decreasing since late last night.
The river crested at 6.7 feet at its peak. As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the river was at 6.5 feet and is trending downward. The area surrounding the river has been moved to a flood advisory from a flood warning that was in effect on Monday.
As of 10:30 a.m. the Gallatin River at Logan was still trending upward, with the water’s height at 9.73 feet. It is expected to peak on Tuesday evening at 9.8 feet, McDowell said.
The area is in a minor flood stage right now that is expected to end at noon on Wednesday. If the river exceeds a height of 10 feet that would place it in a moderate flood stage.
What should people keep in mind during the aftermath?
Borsum said that the Yellowstone River water levels will continue to fall until Friday, but is then expected to rise again because hot weekend temperatures will increase snow melt.
“People who are going to try to fix things near the river should be aware that the water will rise again this weekend,” Borsum said.
Along the Gallatin, hot temperatures could lead to some river rises this weekend, McDowell said, but they’re not expected to be significant.
“There’s not too much snowpack left to melt,” he added.
Southwestern Montana can expect a bit more rain this week and some thunderstorms, McDowell said, but the water levels of rivers in the area are expected to be coming down.
Has something like this ever happened before?
Yes and no.
The Yellowstone River broke records this week, surpassing the previous highest recorded water height from 1997 by almost a foot. It hit a streamflow level of 50,000 cubic feet per second near Corwin Springs.
The Gallatin River came close to breaking records, but stopped just short of historical highs. The historic crest of the Gallatin River at Gallatin Gateway was 7.38 feet in June 1974, or about 0.7 feet higher than the river’s crest on Monday.
The Gallatin River at Logan peaked at 11.88 feet in 1963. Right now the river sits about two feet below that, but still continues to rise. McDowell said the crest is unlikely to pass 10 feet.
Yellowstone National Park last closed to visitors in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are we still in a drought?
Yes, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Even though the flooding event brought a surplus of water to southern Montana, drought is measured over multiple years and trends are hard to sway from just one weather event.
Most of Gallatin County remains in severe drought, although that is an improvement from the extreme drought the county fell under earlier this year.
Most of Madison County has now been moved from severe drought to moderate drought.
The big picture
Cathy Whitlock, a paleoclimate scientist and professor of earth sciences at MSU, contextualized this weather event within larger climate trends.
“No single event is directly related to climate change, but climate change trends predict the likelihood of these kinds of events,” Whitlock said.
Whitlock helped author the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment in 2021. The report describes how spring precipitation is predicted to increase in the Greater Yellowstone region over the next several decades, leading to more spring storms that cause snowpack to melt quickly.
A warmer atmosphere can also hold more water, Whitlock added.
She also spoke to how this flooding may impact wildfires in Montana.
The severity of our fire season depends on how fast the environment dries out in the next few weeks, Whitlock said.
“We could still be in for a big fire year if we dry out quickly,” she said.