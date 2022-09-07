Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks rescinded the evening fishing restrictions, or “hoot owl” restrictions, on the two rivers this Wednesday. Anglers were barred from fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight daily.
Air temperatures have remained high over the past week, but smoky conditions have caused water temperatures to cool below the department’s criteria in many areas, according to a news release from the department.
Prior to Wednesday, hoot owl limits were in place along the Gallatin River between its mouth and the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site. They were also in effect along the East Gallatin River between the confluence of Rocky and Bear creeks and the West Gallatin River confluence.
Hoot owl restrictions are designed to remove angling-related stress on fish during critical periods when water temperatures are high and stream flows are low. Fish become more susceptible to disease and death under such conditions.
As of Wednesday, hoot owl restrictions were still in place along sections of the Ruby River and Madison River. Anglers were prohibited from fishing along the entire Beaverhead River, the entire Jefferson River and most of the Big Hole River.
Crews demolished the bridge in late August, and they’ve since worked to remove debris from the river. Montana FWP plans to reopen the stretch of river once the cleanup is complete.
While warm and dry weather persists, anglers can help to protect fish from disease and death by fishing at the coolest times of the day, wetting their hands before handling fish, and keeping fish in the water as much as possible.
Anglers can also help to reduce stress on fish by removing hooks gently and allowing fish to recover before releasing them back into the water.
