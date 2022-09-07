Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Fishing restrictions have been lifted along sections of the Gallatin River and East Gallatin River in southwest Montana after water temperatures dropped due to smoky conditions.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks rescinded the evening fishing restrictions, or “hoot owl” restrictions, on the two rivers this Wednesday. Anglers were barred from fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight daily.

Air temperatures have remained high over the past week, but smoky conditions have caused water temperatures to cool below the department’s criteria in many areas, according to a news release from the department.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.