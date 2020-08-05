In response to high water temperatures, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is imposing evening fishing restrictions starting this Thursday on the Gallatin, Jefferson and several other rivers in southwestern Montana.
Fishing on sections of the Gallatin, Ruby, Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers and the entire Jefferson River will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to midnight starting Aug. 6. The restrictions will continue until peak water temperatures stay below 70 degrees for three consecutive days, according to an FWP news release.
FWP imposes “hoot-owl” restrictions on fishing to protect Arctic grayling and trout when water temperatures exceed 73 degrees for at least three consecutive days. The combined effects of fishing and high water temperatures increase fish mortality and susceptibility to disease.
The restrictions apply to the lower Gallatin River from the Highway 84 bridge near Four Corners to the Missouri River; the lower Ruby River from Duncan District Road to the Beaverhead River; the Big Hole River from its confluence with the North Fork Big Hole to Dickie Bridge west of Wise River, and from the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site to the Beaverhead River. They also apply to the lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to the Jefferson River, and the entire Jefferson River.
A section of the lower Madison River from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the Jefferson River is also under a yearly hoot-owl restriction until Aug. 15.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the annual monthlong restriction last October. The move came as part of an update to fishing regulations, which occurs every four years.
