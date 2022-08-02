Fishing
Anglers float the lower Madison River.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

More evening fishing restrictions went into effect on rivers and streams in southwest and western Montana on Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures climb into the 90s.

The “hoot owl” restrictions prohibit anglers from fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight daily, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks adopts them to reduce stress on fish while water temperatures are high.

Anglers are now subject to hoot owl restrictions on the approximately 25 mile stretch of the Shields River between the Shields River Road bridge and the Shields’ confluence with the Yellowstone River.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

