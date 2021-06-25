High water temperatures triggered evening fishing restrictions on the lower Madison River on Friday, a few weeks ahead of the river’s permanent annual restrictions.
Fishing is prohibited on the lower Madison River from the dam at Ennis Lake to the river’s confluence with the Jefferson River from 2 p.m. to midnight. The Madison-Jefferson River confluence is in Missouri Headwaters State Park.
The so-called “hoot owl” restrictions go into effect when high water temperatures make fish populations more susceptible to disease and death. Fisheries managers with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks want to limit any additional stress on fish.
Evening restrictions will stay on the lower Madison River through Aug. 15, the typical end of FWP’s annual evening fishing restrictions for the river.
Water temperatures in the lower Madison River have exceeded 75 degrees each day since Monday, which triggered the restrictions, according to the department.
FWP staff counted 814 dead whitefish, 11 dead brown trout, six dead rainbow trout and three dead suckers at the time.
FWP Region 3 Fisheries Manager Travis Horton said at a public meeting Thursday evening that despite testing for various diseases, investigators still didn’t know exactly what caused the die-off. Concentrations of dead fish were highest around Beartrap Creek, he said.
“We’ve racked our brains,” Horton said. “There have been a lot of head scratches.”
FWP announced Friday that it received reports of brown trout with saprolegnia infections following the initial kill. The white, cotton-like fungus can kill fish under specific conditions.
Brown trout populations in the Madison River are estimated to be 50% of the 20-year average, according to the department. The declines aren’t limited to the Madison River. They’ve been occurring region-wide.
To limit brown trout losses, FWP is considering a range of new restrictions on the Madison, Big Hole, Ruby, Boulder, Beaverhead, upper Yellowstone, Shields and upper Stillwater Rivers.
The limits include seasonal fishing closures from Sept. 30 to the third Saturday in May, catch and release only requirements for brown trout and standing hoot-owl restrictions from July 1 to Aug. 15.
FWP urged anglers to fish during the coolest parts of the day, land fish quickly, wet their hands before handling fish, keep the fish in water as much as possible and remove hooks gently. Anglers should also let fish recover before releasing them.
“All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers,” fisheries staff wrote.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.