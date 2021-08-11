Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A view of the American Fork fire on July 18. InciWeb Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evacuation orders for areas around a fire in the Crazy Mountains have been downgraded to pre-evacuation status as crews gain a foothold on it.The Park and Meagher county sheriff’s offices on Monday lifted evacuation orders for residences around Shields River Road and the Smith Creek at the west end of the American Fork fire. The areas are under pre-evacuation notice. County roads there are open, but area closures are still in effect, officials wrote.A pre-evacuation order was in place for the Smith Creek Subdivision, according to a Wednesday news release from fire managers. At that time, the American Fork fire had burned a little more than 19,000 acres about 24 miles southwest of Harlowton. It was 10% contained. Taylor VanOrner, operations section chief trainee for the American Fork fire and two others in the region, said in a video update that the far east side of the fire is in good shape, and crews are continuing to prep the area with aircraft and ground crews where possible. There is still some heat at the west end of the fire, and firefighters are mopping up in certain areas, he said.The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains on Wednesday had reached approximately 46,700 acres and was 5% contained. After it started on July 10, it torched timber about 16 miles northeast of Townsend and later moved onto private land.VanOrner said that in some areas around the fire, crews have been fighting it directly. They’ve been constructing lines and mopping up as they go, he said. Firefighters are trying to protect structures in the area and connect containment lines at the north end of the fire. The goal is to keep the flames boxed in federal land if the fire makes a run north, VanOrner said.The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office on Monday issued an evacuation order covering everything east of Montana Highway 284 between Gravely Lane to the north and Dry Gulch Road to the south. Ray Creek remained on high alert, and Highway 284 was open.On Wednesday, that order was lifted. The end of Dry Gulch, North, Middle and South Ray Creek, Upper Cottonwood, North Fork and Log Cabin roads were still in pre-evacuation status.Pre-evacuation notices were in effect for residences on Birky Road and Ramspeck Lane in Meagher County. They were also in effect for Grassy Mountain residents north of U.S. Highway 12, according to fire managers.A mandatory evacuation of six cabins and Big Birch Creek was still in place.“Diminished fire behavior today is expected on all divisions due to recent rainfall, but areas of heat will show back up as fuels dry,” fire managers wrote on Wednesday. “Firefighters will watch for smoldering heat.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Order Hydrography Highway Work Economics Meagher County North Taylor Vanorner Smith Creek South Ray Creek Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway 3 hrs ago City Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work 4 hrs ago Environment Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies 4 hrs ago County 911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana 5 hrs ago County Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana 8 hrs ago County Developer could face legal consequence for unapproved building in Gallatin County Aug 10, 2021 What to read next Environment Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway City Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work Environment Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies County 911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana County Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana County Developer could face legal consequence for unapproved building in Gallatin County Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway Posted: 6:30 p.m. Grizzly bear attacks two hikers in Madison Range southeast of Ennis Posted: 5:45 p.m. Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work Posted: 5:30 p.m. Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana Posted: 1:16 p.m. Bernardez II, Luis Posted: Aug. 11, 2021