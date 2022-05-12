Federal regulators have struck down sections of Montana’s new water quality standards, writing that the state has applied them in a manner that does not meet Clean Water Act requirements.
Region 8 of the Environmental Protection Agency described its rationale in a May 10 letter addressed to Montana Department of Environmental Quality Director Christopher Dorrington.
The federal agency wrote that it disapproved of several provisions included in Senate Bill 358, which passed the state Legislature and was signed into law last spring.
The bill was backed by Republican state lawmakers. It directed Montana DEQ to eliminate “numeric” nutrient standards in waterways and adopt “narrative” nutrient standards.
Laura Flynn Jenkins, a spokesperson for EPA Region 8, wrote in an emailed statement that several new provisions were “inconsistent with the Clean Water Act and associated regulations” and “do not protect Montana’s waters from nutrient pollution.”
Excess levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in rivers and streams can degrade water quality and lead to recurrent algal growth, which harms fish and other aquatic species over time.
That “nutrient pollution” can come from various sources, including fertilizers, treated sewage, storm water runoff, failing septic tanks, detergents and pet waste.
Using numeric nutrient standards, state regulators place precise, quantifiable limits on the concentrations of nutrients that can be discharged into waterways. Using narrative standards, they apply those limits based on observable conditions within waterways.
Supporters of narrative standards frequently argue that numeric standards are too difficult to meet, and they have resulted in costly litigation. Opponents argue that narrative standards degrade water quality and harm aquatic life.
Montana adopted numeric standards in 2015, but in the spring of 2021, SB 358 directed the state to reverse course. The law directed DEQ to adopt narrative nutrient standards in consultation with a Nutrient Work Group.
The work group has been convening for the past year to develop an “adaptive management program” for the transition to narrative nutrient standards.
Members drafted a preliminary set of rules in late April, though the formal public comment process had not started. Their next meeting is on May 17. They are planning to address the EPA’s new directive.
Moira Davin, a spokesperson for DEQ, wrote in an emailed statement that the state agency received the letter from the EPA late on Tuesday and is still reviewing what it means for the state’s implementation of nutrient water quality standards.
“DEQ has been working closely with the EPA throughout this entire process and all final Montana pollutant discharge elimination system (MPDES) permits are provided to EPA for their review,” Davin wrote.
Jenkins of EPA wrote that nutrient pollution continues to be a leading cause of water quality impairments, both nationally and within Montana. That has implications for “aquatic life, public health and the economy.”
Montana’s numeric nutrient criteria can still be applied to state waters for Clean Water Act purposes, and the state can use that criteria to establish permit limits for pollution discharges into state waters, according to Jenkins.
As DEQ works with the state’s nutrient work group to draft rule language for narrative nutrient criteria, the EPA remains committed to working with all parties toward a solution that is consistent with the Clean Water Act, Jenkins wrote.
The group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper has long opposed the state’s shift to narrative standards. This March, staff filed suit against the EPA in federal district court over its delay in reviewing Montana’s new water quality standards.
Staff did not respond to a request for further information on the case on Thursday.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said in a news release that the EPA rightly rebuffed the state for failing to use the best available science and follow the law.
“Waterkeeper warned Gov. Gianforte and the DEQ that rolling back clean water protections was contrary to federal clean water law and science-based standards, and an egregious disservice to Montanans and our world-class waterways,” Alsentzer said.
“EPA’s belated action this week serves as an important reminder that Montana’s unique water resources are very much worth protecting, and that science — not politics — must guide pollution control efforts,” he said.