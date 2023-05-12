Gallatin River Algae Bloom
The Gallatin River flows past Big Sky on Aug. 17, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave final approval this week to list a stretch of the Gallatin River as impaired, prompting Montana to continue studying the river’s pollution sources and come up with a cleanup plan.

The determination comes over a year after five groups petitioned the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to consider the Gallatin River as impaired by toxic algal blooms.

Last June, the DEQ issued a draft decision that the river was impaired, but the state needed federal approval of the decision to finalize the river’s status under the Clean Water Act.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

