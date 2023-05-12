The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave final approval this week to list a stretch of the Gallatin River as impaired, prompting Montana to continue studying the river’s pollution sources and come up with a cleanup plan.
Last June, the DEQ issued a draft decision that the river was impaired, but the state needed federal approval of the decision to finalize the river’s status under the Clean Water Act.
Now, the federal approval tasks the DEQ with creating a plan to address the algal blooms, which could impact fish and aquatic insect life by starving the river of oxygen.
The decision lists the middle section of the Gallatin — a 40 mile stretch from Yellowstone National Park to the Spanish Creek confluence — as impaired. That area encompasses growth from West Yellowstone and the development corridor of Big Sky and Gallatin Canyon.
Environmental groups praised the impairment listing this week, saying the state needs to do more to address the river’s health.
It’s well-documented that nutrient pollution in the Gallatin — caused by elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer and wastewater — is creating more algal bloom growth, said Guy Alsentzer, director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, a group that petitioned for the listing.
The state needs to better understand the other factors contributing to the pollution, Alsentzer said. For example, climate change could be warming water temperatures and decreasing snowmelt, creating better conditions for the algae to grow.
“There might be other factors that are particularly pulling the trigger earlier and more often,” Alsentzer said. “We need to study that.”
DEQ is set to devote significant resources to further study the Gallatin River and identify pollution sources, said Andy Ulven, the agency’s water quality planning bureau chief.
Scientists will monitor 19 water quality sampling sites on the river section for the next three years to collect more information about the specific pollutants, Ulven said.
The next step is to determine where the pollutants are coming from and create total maximum daily loads, or TMDLs, for the river. Those determine how much of a pollutant a waterbody can take before it impacts water quality.
It’s likely there will be TMDLs in place for nitrogen and phosphorus levels, as well as river temperature, oxygen content and pH, Ulven said.
It could take up to six years to develop and roll out that clean up plan. Once TMDLs are drafted, there will be a public comment period and revised plan to take into account public opinion.
Still, according to DEQ, many of the recommendations set forth in the TMDLs and clean up plan will be voluntary. That’s because DEQ only has regulatory authority over permitted polluters.
The impaired stretch of the Gallatin River, however, is polluted mainly by non-point sources, Ulven said — where pollution is more difficult to trace back to one source, like runoff from agricultural land and roads.
The plan will still have recommendations to reduce pollution from non-point sources, like water quality improvement projects addressing soil erosion and fertilizer reduction practices.
Projects like those are being spearheaded by the Gallatin River Task Force. Kristin Gardner, the task force’s chief executive and science officer, said there are many projects to address non-point source pollution, like improving the Big Sky Wastewater Treatment Plant and expanding regulations for the new Gallatin Canyon Water and Sewer District.
Importantly, the impairment listing will make many of those projects eligible for grant funding that wasn’t available to them previously, Gardner said.
But both Alsentzer and Gardner feared the DEQ would continue to approve new pollution sources as they worked on a cleanup plan. It’s unclear to what extent the impairment status would affect those regulatory decisions.
“Adding more point source pollution to an unhealthy river system before a cleanup plan is in place is contrary to law and lacks common sense,” Alsentzer said. He cited a case from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Friends of Pinto Creek v. U.S. EPA, that blocked a copper mine’s continued pollution of a waterway as TMDLs were being developed.
The DEQ said it would base future decisions on the results of their upcoming study.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Ulven said. “It’s difficult to anticipate what future development will look like, whether it’s a new permitted discharge or more non-point source of pollution. … permitting of those point sources would certainly be taken into account with any information gleaned from this study.”
