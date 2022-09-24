Let the news come to you

A private club in Big Sky and an environmental law firm in Bozeman settled a Clean Water Act lawsuit in federal district court last week, in a bid to avoid “a protracted dispute and costly legal fees,” according to a joint press release.

The details of the settlement between the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and plaintiffs Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the Gallatin Wildlife Association were laid out in a consent order filed with the U.S. District Court in Butte last Friday.

Spanish Peaks has agreed to replace a liner in its holding pond, which is used to store treated wastewater. It also agreed to limit the amount of treated effluent it uses to irrigate its golf course, and to fund water quality improvement projects in the watershed.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

