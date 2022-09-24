A private club in Big Sky and an environmental law firm in Bozeman settled a Clean Water Act lawsuit in federal district court last week, in a bid to avoid “a protracted dispute and costly legal fees,” according to a joint press release.
The details of the settlement between the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and plaintiffs Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the Gallatin Wildlife Association were laid out in a consent order filed with the U.S. District Court in Butte last Friday.
Spanish Peaks has agreed to replace a liner in its holding pond, which is used to store treated wastewater. It also agreed to limit the amount of treated effluent it uses to irrigate its golf course, and to fund water quality improvement projects in the watershed.
The club also plans to monitor water quality levels below and above the golf course and report its irrigation activities to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Cottonwood annually, for five years.
In return, Spanish Peaks was dismissed from the case, which remains active in court. That’s because Cottonwood originally filed the suit against the Yellowstone Club, then enjoined Spanish Peaks as a second defendant in February.
Cottonwood’s case against the Yellowstone Club is ongoing, and a club representative wrote in an emailed statement that staff are “confident the lawsuit is meritless and have filed a motion to dismiss it.”
“The Yellowstone Club takes its responsibility to be a good steward of the environment seriously and has invested tens of millions of dollars to ensure the highest standards of water, habitat, and land management,” the representative wrote.
The joint press release between the plaintiffs and Spanish Peaks Mountain Club notes that the club “denied Cottonwood’s allegations and maintains that it has always complied with the Clean Water Act and Montana’s laws and regulations.”
“Although the parties continue to disagree on the merits of the lawsuit, they have agreed to put aside their differences in favor of a resolution that everyone agrees will benefit water quality in the Gallatin River watershed,” according to the joint press release.
Everyone says it’s time to protect the Gallatin River, but talk is cheap, said John Meyer, Cottonwood’s attorney and executive director. He applauded Spanish Peaks for agreeing to the terms of the settlement, though he’s wary about the club’s compliance with it.
“Neither party is legally allowed to share additional information beyond the joint statement,” a Spanish Peaks representative said in an emailed statement.
Rather than dumping their treated wastewater directly into the Gallatin River or its tributaries, Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, the Yellowstone Club and other entities in the resort town dispose of it through a land application system.
They store the effluent in holding ponds during the winter months, then spray it on golf courses and other properties during the summer months.
Last December, Cottonwood sued the Yellowstone Club, alleging that it was over-irrigating its golf course, which was adding nitrogen pollution into the South Fork of the Gallatin River — a water-quality impaired stream.
A Yellowstone Club representative wrote in the statement that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved its irrigation plan, and it uses “a robust water testing regime that is above and beyond what is required by law.”
In February, Cottonwood sued Spanish Peaks Mountain Club on the basis that a liner in its holding pond was torn, and it was also over irrigating its golf course with treated wastewater.
The settlement “is not an admission of the allegations in the lawsuit,” and the “parties are confident that their settlement is in the best interests of the environment and the Big Sky community as a whole,” the joint press release states.
