An environmental law firm has appealed a federal district court judge’s decision to dismiss its lawsuit challenging three timber projects in southwest Montana.
John Meyer, attorney for the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, filed an appeal with the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last Friday over a district court judge’s decision not to block work on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project, the North Bridgers Forest Health Project and the North Hebgen Multiple Resource Project.
The Forest Service approved the three projects in 2011, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The watershed project involves around 4,700 acres of thinning and burning on Forest Service land between the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek drainages in the Gallatins. The agency worries a large wildfire could contaminate Bozeman’s drinking water and threaten firefighters and homes. The two drainages targeted for work supply 80% of the city’s water. Officials hope reducing fuels will minimize the impacts when a wildfire occurs.
The North Bridgers project calls for thinning and logging on approximately 2,300 acres between Bridger Bowl and an area north of Flathead Pass in the Bridgers. The work is set to take place along Fairy Lake Road and Brackett Creek and on Battle Ridge and Grassy Mountain. The Forest Service hopes removing trees killed by pine beetles will reduce fire danger. The project was approved under a categorical exclusion — the lowest level of review under federal environmental law.
The North Hebgen project involves around 5,700 acres of logging spread out over 73,000 acres north of Hebgen Lake. Forest Service officials want to reduce the risk that a wildfire in the area will threaten houses. They also want to restore aspens in the project area.
Meyer sued over the watershed and North Bridgers projects in federal district court in Butte last July. He called for an injunction on the projects, claiming they were approved under an outdated forest plan that lacked management direction for addressing climate change.
Meyer argued new research on climate change constituted “new information” that triggered the need for the Forest Service to supplement its Custer Gallatin National Forest land management plan. Approving timber projects under the outdated plan violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), he wrote.
Meyer later filed a motion to enjoin the North Hebgen project in the suit, as that project was also approved under the 1987 forest plan.
In December, Brian Morris, the district court judge on the case, tossed Cottonwood’s request on grounds that “no ongoing major federal action exists that could require supplementation of the 1987 Forest Plan based on new information relating to climate change or forest plan revisions.”
The Forest Service is revising the forest plan, so supplementing the old plan would be duplicative, Morris wrote.
Meyer said he is hopeful the Ninth Circuit Court will send Cottonwood’s case back down to the district court for review.
“We believe the district court made a legal error by using U.S. Bureau of Land Management regulations instead of the U.S. Forest Service regulations to decide the Forest Service was not required to supplement its environmental analysis,” he said.
Forest Service officials have long argued that the three projects are necessary for protecting firefighters, homes and Bozeman’s water supply. Reducing fuels won’t stop a wildfire, but it will minimize the risks for firefighters and others, they’ve said. Clearing out certain areas should also help rejuvenate aspens.
Work on the North Bridgers and watershed projects is set to begin in the spring or summer, according to Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen. Hebgen Lake District Ranger Jason Brey said some work on the North Hebgen project has already been completed, but the agency plans to continue the work this coming season.
Cottonwood argued that research on the effects of climate change indicates thinning on federal lands could convert forest into non-forest as the planet warms.
“The logging projects should not move forward under an outdated management plan because new science indicates the tree species we see today will be replaced by sagebrush and ponderosa as drought and warmer temperatures predominate,” said Nancy Ostlie, a member of Cottonwood.
Meyer said he will probably ask the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to rule on Cottonwood’s case sooner rather than later because the projects will get moving in the summer.
All three projects faced litigation before Cottonwood got involved.
