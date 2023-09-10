Let the news come to you

Three environmental groups signaled Wednesday their intention to stop a 16,000-acre logging and prescribed-fire project located in a national forest west of Yellowstone National Park.

In their notice of intent to sue the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Center for Biological Diversity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Council on Wildlife and Fish argued that the South Plateau Project’s clear-cutting, logging and road-building will threaten grizzly bears and lynx, both of which are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. The groups also said the Forest Service’s plan to identify areas to be logged only after crews are on the ground inhibits public involvement and precludes adequate analysis of potential harm to wildlife.

The South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project involves 5,551 acres of clear-cuts, 6,593 acres of commercial thinning, and construction of 57 miles of roads spread across a 40,000-acre area of southwest Montana dominated by lodgepole pine forest. The project area is bordered by Yellowstone National Park to the east, U.S. Highway 20 to the north and the Montana-Idaho border to the west and south.


