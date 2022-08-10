Hunters, landowners and outfitters all have a stake in how Montana’s elk populations are managed, but finding common ground can be difficult, and arguments around the issue have become increasingly contentious.
To overcome conflict, improve relationships and work toward solutions, the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition has organized an Elk Management Symposium, which will be held at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free, and there will be a wide range of speakers and panelists throughout the day. They include wildlife biologists, experts from Montana and elsewhere, Republican and Democratic state legislators, hunters and landowners. People should RSVP online.
Prominent public lands hunter Randy Newberg, who hosts Fresh Tracks With Randy Newberg, will moderate the first panel of the day. It’s titled “Shared elk and shared values,” and it’s about how landowners, outfitters and hunters can best share their values, ideas and concerns.
“Decisions are being made that will impact how we hunt, where we hunt, and the legacy of wildlife in Montana,” Newberg said in a news release from the coalition, which formed last year in a bid to “identify and advance equitable and practical elk management policies.”
“This is an opportunity for Montanans to engage in the policies that are impacting us and to identify solutions that bring landowners and hunters closer together, while protecting equitable hunting opportunities for everyone,” Newberg said.
At 11:45 a.m., attendees can hear from biologists and researchers about the science behind elk management, as it relates to predator-prey relationships, disease and hunter pressure. Chris Servheen, chair of the Montana Wildlife Federation Board, will moderate the discussion.
A third panel that explores elk management lessons learned in other states kicks off at 2 p.m. Experts from New Mexico, Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho will speak, and Outdoor Life Magazine Hunting and Conservation Editor Andrew McKean will moderate.
The final “Solutions Panel” will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the aim of finding answers to tricky issues related to elk management. Artemis Program Manager Marcia Brownlee, who sits on the Montana Citizen’s Elk Campaign Leadership Committee, will moderate the discussion.
“With a legislative session coming up in less than six months, a new Elk Management Plan on the horizon and another round of season setting in 2023, there is no lack of opportunity to identify and advance reasonable solutions,” the coalition wrote.
Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Pat Byorth will deliver opening remarks about the state of elk in Montana ahead of the first panel, and after the last panel, there will be a social gathering with light refreshments and a cash bar from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gerald Martin, a Bozeman hunter who advocates for conservation, plans to participate in the “Solutions Panel” on Saturday. His passion is to ensure that all wildlife are well-managed and taken care of, so his children and grandchildren can enjoy the resources he does.
To Martin, the difference between whether elk are revered or reviled depends on what side of the fence they’re standing on, and while hunter-conservationists would like to see more elk, they also eat crops and compete for grass on working ranches.
That said, landowners are not a monolithic block, and while some view elk as a liability, others who own outfitting businesses view elk as an asset, he said.
Adding to the complexity, Montana’s wildlife managers have limited tools to manage the species according to legal mandates, especially as elk seek sanctuary on properties where hunters can’t access them.
“I’ve always believed that we can achieve more with collaboration rather than contention, and with the symposium, I’m hoping we can find common ground between as many different user groups as possible so we can have solutions that we actually agree on,” Martin said.
Kathy Hadley, a retired rancher in the Deer Lodge Valley who helped to draft the original Block Management and Habitat Montana legislation decades ago, will be a panelist in the “Shared elk and shared values” discussion.
Hadley said she hopes that people who attend the symposium get a better understanding of the challenges surrounding elk management in Montana, and the concerns that landowners, hunters and outfitters have.
Back in the late 1980s and 1990s, there was a similar overwhelming concern around hunting access in Montana, and that was why the Montana Wildlife Federation put on a similar conference with the goal of finding solutions, according to Hadley.
After Hadley and others put in lots of hard work, two new ideas came about, and both developed into two successful programs that expanded hunting access on millions of acres of private land — Block Management and Habitat Montana.
“There are no silver bullets for the problems we have with elk management. Hunters want to hunt elk, but fewer elk are accessible to hunters on public lands, and on private land, elk get smart and realize it’s a safe place to be situated,” Hadley said.
“We’re hoping for new ideas — ideas that none of us in this arena have thought of,” she said. “I hope the people who come listen with an open mind and are willing to add ideas. We welcome everyone at this meeting.”
