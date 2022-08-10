Gardiner flood press
Hunters, landowners and outfitters all have a stake in how Montana’s elk populations are managed, but finding common ground can be difficult, and arguments around the issue have become increasingly contentious.

To overcome conflict, improve relationships and work toward solutions, the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition has organized an Elk Management Symposium, which will be held at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free, and there will be a wide range of speakers and panelists throughout the day. They include wildlife biologists, experts from Montana and elsewhere, Republican and Democratic state legislators, hunters and landowners. People should RSVP online.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

