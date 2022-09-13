Let the news come to you

It seems that nobody is happy with the state of elk management in Montana.

Public land hunters say hunting on state and federal land is becoming an increasingly crowded and fruitless pursuit. Large landowners say they’re taking heavy financial losses as the state’s swelling elk population seeks forage and harbor from hunters and other predators on private property. Outfitting groups argue it’s difficult to build a sustainable business model for lucrative bull elk hunts given the inherent uncertainty of the state’s permit draw system. Recreational access and wildlife advocates counter that the state is edging toward privatizing wildlife with offerings like a landowner incentive program that’s been dubbed “bulls for billionaires.”

Just about all parties, including those with vastly different positions, argue that science, not politics, should drive the discussion as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Fish and Wildlife Commission use a limited set of tools to manage elk to meet objectives, or FWP-derived population targets initially set in 2005 that are based on landscape carrying capacity and landowner tolerance. Historically, FWP and the governor-appointed commission have attempted to raise, lower or redistribute elk populations across the state’s 99 management units with biennially adjusted season dates and tag-allocation frameworks and programs that use payments or tax breaks to incentivize landowners to open their properties to the hunting public.

