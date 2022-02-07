A dry January sank snowpack levels in the mountains around southwestern Montana, and experts are hoping the next few months will bring enough snow to erase the deficits.
A bit of snow early in January and some leftover snow from December kept snowpack levels in many river basins at least close to normal going into February, according to the monthly Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The faucet more or less shut off after the storms early in the month. A number of sites in Montana and Wyoming set new lows for snow accumulation during the final three weeks of the month.
“It looked pretty good the first week of January,” said Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the NRCS Snow Survey. “The last three weeks of January didn’t provide much for us.”
The Gallatin and Madison river basins received well below average precipitation for the month. The Gallatin got 73% of its normal January precipitation, while the Madison saw 62%.
Snow that fell in December is keeping both basins within striking distance of normal, Larson said. The Madison basin’s snowpack was at 95% of its 30-year median on Feb. 1 while the Gallatin basin’s was at 87%.
Within those basins, the percentages vary from site to site. SNOTEL monitoring sites in the upper Gallatin, south of Gallatin Gateway, recorded better snowpack numbers at the start of the month than those in the Bridgers, for example. One site in the upper Taylor Fork area was at 108% of its normal snowpack. Meanwhile, one at Brackett Creek in the Bridgers was at 75% of the median and one near Sacajawea Peak was at 57%.
The site at Brackett Creek isn’t that far off from reaching the median, Larson said. Normal for Feb. 1 is about 12.4 inches of snow water equivalent, and the site has 9.5 inches now.
“That could be made up in several storms, but we will need above-normal snowfall to recover in the Bridgers,” Larson said.
The upper Yellowstone River basin is also a little short. The report put snowpack there at 85% of its median. But Larson said it’s “within striking distance of being able to recover to a normal snowpack.”
It’s still early in the winter, meaning there’s time for the river basins to make up some ground. That’s going to require at least normal snowfall, and in some cases more than that.
“Overall in terms of water supply, I’m not super concerned yet because it’s still somewhat early,” Larson said. “However, if we don’t see normal to above-normal snowfall ... I’ll start to get more concerned.”