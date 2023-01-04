Let the news come to you

Cold temperatures and heavy precipitation in Gallatin County this winter helped recover water supply and stabilize drought conditions, but hydrologists say it’s too early to tell if the water supply will stay ample come spring.

Snowpack in the mountains that accumulates over winter and melts into rivers in spring is essential to the yearly water supply. But Montana snowpack tends to peak in April and May — meaning there’s still several months for the water outlook to change.

Still, researchers said we’re off to a good start.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member.

