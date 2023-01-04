Cold temperatures and heavy precipitation in Gallatin County this winter helped recover water supply and stabilize drought conditions, but hydrologists say it’s too early to tell if the water supply will stay ample come spring.
Snowpack in the mountains that accumulates over winter and melts into rivers in spring is essential to the yearly water supply. But Montana snowpack tends to peak in April and May — meaning there’s still several months for the water outlook to change.
Still, researchers said we’re off to a good start.
As of Dec. 31, the snow-water equivalent for the Gallatin River basin, which encompasses the Gallatin Valley and mountain ranges from Three Forks to West Yellowstone, was 118% of normal, at 9 inches, the report found.
That’s nearly a four inch increase from November, and up from the same time in 2021 when the snowpack was 93% of normal.
At the Sacajawea measurement station in the Bridgers, the snow depth at the end of December measured 22 inches, or 5.4 snow-water equivalent inches. That’s 106% of normal, and up from 14 snow depth inches in December 2021.
“These are really exciting numbers, and we hope everything will melt slowly this year into our rivers and streams,” said Elizabeth Emeline, natural resource specialist for the conservation district.
Total precipitation in 2022 was also above average in the Gallatin River Basin, measuring 11.3 inches on Dec. 31.
During the same time in 2021, the area’s total precipitation was 11.6 inches. That shows that just because the snowpack looks good now doesn’t mean the water will last throughout the year, Emeline said.
“So much can change before May,” Emeline said. “There’s a lot of time for temperature and moisture trends to shift.”
Still, there are measurements other than snowpack and precipitation levels that show the water supply improvement this year, said Eric Larson, Bozeman’s water supply specialist for the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
For example, stream flows on the Gallatin River were 108% of average in 2022. The measurement station near Gallatin Gateway recorded 325 cubic feet per second at the end of December, up from 252 cubic feet per second in 2021.
Soil moisture content has also improved, which carries significant implications for agriculture and crop yields.
The 2022 December soil probe in Manhattan found that the 20 inch soil depth had 17% moisture content, up from just 7% at that same depth in 2021.
But the early season snow brought some difficulties too, particularly for ranchers whose winter pastures were snowed on earlier than normal. Excess snow on pastures often means ranchers must feed cattle cut hay instead of grazing them — which means more expenses and a limited hay supply for the rest of winter.
December’s cold temperatures and wind chill also carried impacts to the state’s winter wheat crop. According to USDA data, 82% of farmers said there was heavy wind damage to their winter wheat in 2022, up from 18% in 2021. About 77% of farmers saw heavy freeze and drought damage to winter wheat in 2022, also up from 5% in 2021.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.