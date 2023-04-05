Seasonal shooting restrictions are set to go into place on a piece of state land near the Logan Landfill next week.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced Tuesday that all recreational firearm use would be prohibited from April 15 to June 30 on about 600 acres of school trust lands off Buffalo Jump Road. The parcel is shown on maps as Section 2 of Township 1 North, Range 2 East.
The parcel is often used for target shooting and is leased for grazing. DNRC said in a news release that public safety concerns and leftover shooting debris prompted the agency to order the closure to allow the lessee to use the land.
“The situation on the ground here has become unsafe, the land is degraded, and the lessee is unable to use the land according to the terms of the lease, so it is important for the Department to take action,” said Kara Huyser, the Bozeman unit manager for DNRC.
It’s the second of two seasonal restrictions on the parcel. The first was put in place in November 2022 to allow the lessee to safely access the property to repair fence, a well and solar panels.
DNRC said negligent gun use that threatens public safety, livestock or private property should be reported to the sheriff’s office. Other misuse of state trust lands should be reported to 1-800-TIP-MONT or submitted online at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont.