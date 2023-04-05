Let the news come to you

Seasonal shooting restrictions are set to go into place on a piece of state land near the Logan Landfill next week.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced Tuesday that all recreational firearm use would be prohibited from April 15 to June 30 on about 600 acres of school trust lands off Buffalo Jump Road. The parcel is shown on maps as Section 2 of Township 1 North, Range 2 East.

The parcel is often used for target shooting and is leased for grazing. DNRC said in a news release that public safety concerns and leftover shooting debris prompted the agency to order the closure to allow the lessee to use the land.


