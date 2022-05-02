An update on a decades old state Superfund site in Bozeman is coming.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will provide an update on the Bozeman Solvent State Superfund site Thursday morning at the Gallatin Local Water Quality District board meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Gallatin County Courthouse at 8:15 a.m.
Nick Banish, the district manager of the Gallatin Local Water Quality District, said that he wanted to use the meeting as an opportunity to discuss the remedial actions taking place at the site, what the public can expect and what the site means for the health of the area.
He felt the timing for an update was right considering the discussions of the potential sale of the Idaho Pole Yard, an U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated Superfund site.
“With an influx of new folks coming in, and this area growing like it is, I think it was important for us… to help bring that to the light,” Banish said.
Kate Fry, the senior project officer with DEQ’s Contaminated Sites Cleanup Bureau, will lead the presentation.
Topics at the meeting include the site’s history, remedies for the situation, how those remedies are performing and next steps for the site.
Though the presentation will be for informational purposes, there could be time for a question and answer period, Banish said.
The Bozeman Solvent State Superfund site is beneath the Hastings Shopping Center, where Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight and other businesses operate.
Tetrachloroethene, a dry-cleaning fluid also known as PCE, was found in the groundwater below the shopping center, then known as the Buttrey Shopping Center, in 1989.
The contaminated area was determined to reach from beneath the shopping center all the way to the East Gallatin River, spanning both sides of North 19th Avenue along the way.
The industrial chemical was identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a December 2020 Final Risk Evaluation to cause liver cancer, neurotoxicity, kidney issues and developmental issues depending on acute or chronic exposure either through contact with the skin or inhalation.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality decided on a $5.8 million plan to clean up the site in 2011.
In 2014, the state agency launched the bioremediation stage of its cleanup plan. That step required the ground to be injected with an organic substance that would spur microbial growth.
As the population of the microscopic organisms expanded, they would consume the oxygen in the ground and produce hydrogen. That hydrogen would then cause an acidic reaction with the PCE, turning it into vinyl chloride.
Kate Fry, DEQ senior project officer, said that the remedy is still being implemented. Groundwater monitoring is conducted routinely, and has shown that the state agency’s plan has been effective so far, she said.
The city of Bozeman and CVS Pharmacy are responsible for handling the cleanup, and are also on the hook for paying the cleanup costs, she said.