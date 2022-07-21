Let the news come to you

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has levied a $516,567 fine for alleged illegal mining activity at the former Zortman-Landusky Mining District, which is in the midst of long-term reclamation efforts to mitigate acid mine drainage.

The penalty is accompanied by an order directing property owner Luke Ployhar and Owen Voigt, a mining consultant employed by Ployhar, to stop all mining exploration activities until appropriate licenses have been obtained, complete with a bond to cover the costs of future reclamation. It also directs Ployhar, Voigt, and their respective companies, Blue Arc, LLC and Legacy Mining, LLC, to submit a reclamation plan for land that was disturbed at eight sites within the mining district, which was mined extensively in the 1980s and 1990s before Pegasus Gold Corporation’s 1998 bankruptcy.

“The disturbances created by Respondents damaged reclamation work that had been completed at the Zortman Mine. The backfilling and capping were compromised by the mining activity undertaken at the site, with vegetation removed, soil removed, capping material removed, and no corresponding salvage of the topsoil or protective steps to address water impacts,” according to DEQ’s order.

