Members of a work group spent Thursday night weighing different options for capping the number of guided trips permitted to outfitters along the Madison River.
Setting a limit on how many times outfitters can take clients to the Madison is one component of a larger effort to manage social conflicts and reduce crowding along one of Montana’s most heavily-fished rivers.
The Madison River Work Group — composed of commercial outfitters, Madison Valley business owners, non-commercial river users and a natural resource management specialist — has been convening to address recreational use of the river for the last year.
The work group’s recommendations go before the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval. The commission adopted a Madison River Recreation Plan in November 2020, which established the work group and guided future use of the river.
Under the plan, the number of trips allotted to outfitters can’t exceed the number of guided trips they reported in 2019 or 2020 — whichever number is higher. The annual cap was poised to take effect in 2022, but the commission delayed it until Jan. 1, 2023.
At a meeting on Thursday, work group members mulled over whether they should allocate guided trips to outfitters with additional constrictions on seasons and on geographical sections of the river. They did not reach a firm conclusion.
A total of about 16,200 guided trips can be permitted to outfitters along the Madison River annually, starting in 2023, according to the cap set forth in the new regulations. The work group is trying to decide how to carry out that limit.
Members could apply the 16,200-trip cap holistically, without restricting when in the season the trips can occur or where along the river they can occur.
That option “may be viewed as the ‘least restrictive’ regulatory approach” as it would give “maximum flexibility to outfitters” and interfere “the least with organically developed patterns of use,” according to a commercial management report to the work group.
The work group could also adopt seasonal limitations on commercial use of the river. Under that option, members would officially define “peak” and “non-peak” seasons along the Madison, then set a different cap on guided trips during peak seasons.
Peak seasons loosely range from June through September — when the vast majority of the commercial activity occurs. Trip numbers from peak seasons in 2019 or 2020 would determine the cap. The numbers amount to between 13,200 and 14,250 trips.
If members choose to adopt seasonal limits, they may allow commercial use to grow naturally during “non-peak” seasons in the spring and fall. Later on, they would add triggers, additional caps or a management system to prevent that growth from getting out of hand.
Work group member John Sampson said he supports applying caps based on seasons. Outfitters agree they saw too much traffic on the river between June and October in 2021, and they don’t want to see one more day permitted in the peak season, he said.
“When people start selling days with fluidity, it may not happen overnight, but opportunity exists for 4,000 days to come into the peak season on the upper river,” Sampson said. “Whatever we end up doing, we have to amend the existing rule so that these trips that are in the shoulder seasons can not pile into the peak season.”
Mike Bias, the executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana and a work group member, said ultimately, the work group came together to protect and sustain the resource, and shoulder seasons coincide with the spawning season for brown and rainbow trout.
“We’re talking about a growth management plan for outfitters to further their business at a time of the year when you probably don’t want to be growing,” he said.
Work group member Zach Brown said shoulder seasons are a refuge for spawning fish, and they are a time when locals don’t have to “play bumper boats” on the river.
Most of the general public won’t understand the idea of multiple commercial use caps, but they will latch onto the fact that regulations approved within the last couple of years included an annual commercial use cap, he said.
“If we’re coming back and moving the ball with this recommendation to the commission, I would posit that it won’t be super well-received by the general public,” Brown said. “I think we ought to be respectful of that reality or at least be aware of it.”
The work group is considering a third option for managing commercial use. It could cap guided trips during peak seasons geographically. Trips would be allotted above and below Bear Trap Canyon during peak seasons based on levels reported in 2019 or 2020.
Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and a work group member, said limiting commercial use based on peak vs. non-peak seasons made a lot of sense on the upper river, but it made less sense on the lower river, where there are two peak seasons.
“The decision points boil down to this: Do we go full season, full river? Do we apply it in a peak mentality? Or do we apply it in a geographic and a peak mentality,” he said. “Those are the decision points, and once we get past those, the rest of it I think is going to flow pretty well.”