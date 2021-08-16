Support Local Journalism


MCALLISTER — One of the only sounds that breaks the serene stillness of Bear Trap canyon is the chaotic white noise of thousands of gallons of water slamming into the lower Madison River from the century-old Madison Dam. But the reason for the dam’s existence, the generation of hydroelectric power, hasn’t occurred in two years.

Despite being unable to perform its energy-generating duty while the dam’s generators and turbines are upgraded, it still conducts a vital function for keeping water temperatures in the lower Madison stable for fisheries: pulse flows.

The dam has conducted more pulses this year than ever before. One of the challenges has been balancing an increased usage of water for the pulses while also maintaining water levels for recreation in Hebgen Lake far upstream, which feeds the Madison River watershed.

Madison Dam, Ennis Lake
A jet boat skims over the surface of Ennis Lake on Aug. 9, 2021. High water temperatures in the lower Madison River have required the Madison Dam to release more pulse flows than every before, {span}contributing to lower water levels in Hebgen and Ennis Lakes{/span}

The pulse flows typically begin toward the end of June and occur sporadically throughout the summer. Pulse flows are only used when a model determines that the water needs to be cooled down. This summer, however, pulse flows began in mid-June and happened nearly every day throughout July.

Low snowpack, little springtime precipitation, earlier-than-normal runoff and continued drought conditions throughout this summer have led to lower water levels in Hebgen. NorthWestern Energy owns and operates both the Hebgen Dam and the Madison Dam and must meet obligations under a federal license for both recreation levels at the reservoir and water temperature in the lower Madison.

The pulse flows have taken priority.

“It’s one thing to see people not be able to launch particular boats or utilize that [reservoir], but it’s another thing to see thousands of dead fish in the river,” said Travis Horton, fisheries manager for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 3.

The flows are meant to keep water temperatures from eclipsing 80 degrees — the critical temperature at which trout and other members of the salmonid family begin to die.

NorthWestern Energy has owned and operated the Madison Dam since 2014, when the energy company purchased 10 other hydroelectric power plants, along with Hebgen reservoir. The reservoir feeds water to the Madison River which flows then into Ennis Lake, impounded by Madison Dam. The lake provides water for the dam to maintain base flows — daily flow in the river meant to maintain water levels — and pulse flows.

But the pulse flows predate NorthWestern’s ownership, having been first-conceived in the aftermath of the 1988 drought.

A massive fish kill of roughly 2,000 trout and whitefish along the lower Madison River led to the conception of using pulse flows to help regulate the water temperature. During a particularly hot stretch of days in late June, 1988, water temperatures were recorded at 82.5 degrees for more than seven hours.

“That 82.5 seems to be the magic number where fish just can’t cope with it any longer,” Horton said.

Horton said that brown and rainbow trout, along with mountain whitefish, are the most at-risk when temperatures hit or exceed that critical range. Trout flourish in waters that hover around the mid-50s in temperature. The fish aren’t built to survive in warmer water, Horton said.

The level of oxygen that can dissolve decreases when the water gets too warm. Trout have a lower threshold for dissolved oxygen concentrations where they can survive.

“The bottom line is if it wasn’t for these we’d probably have no trout remaining down below that dam,” Horton said.

Pulse flows have been released from Madison dam since 2001, when the hydroelectric plant was owned by PPL Montana. Jeremy Clotfelter, the director of hydro operations for NorthWestern, and Andy Welch, hydro license compliance manager, both worked for PPL Montana before NorthWestern purchased the dam.

The fish kill of 1988 led to studies on thermal issues in the lower Madison and how to best combat warming waters. During the 1990s, the Madison Dam was in the process of relicensing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The pulse flow program was born from that relicensing period, Welch said. Pulse flow protocols haven’t changed significantly since the early 2000s, with the latest plan formalized in 2014.

Pulse flow generation is based on a model that looks at current conditions in the reservoir and river, along with upcoming weather forecasts, Clotfelter said. That model splits the river into a series of cells, which helps to predict the temperature of the water downstream.

The program relies on an understanding of the thermodynamics of the river, and that a larger volume of water pulsed into the lower Madison heats up slower than a smaller pulse. 

“It’s an absolute priority for us, it’s not a question of if we will,” Clotfelter said. “We do it, we continue to support it, and we’re wholly committed to maintaining that — not only for compliance reasons with our FERC license, but to ultimately protect the fishery and protect the resource.”

The balancing act required by the license will likely not get easier in the coming years. Though drought conditions are summer phenomena and may not be permanent, often occurring in cycles, reduced snowpack and earlier runoff periods could become commonplace.

The Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, released in June, indicated that snowpack has decreased substantially in the last century. Cathy Whitlock, a co-author of the assessment and professor at Montana State University, said that the snowpack could become less reliable, with snow converting to rain sooner, and making peak runoff periods come sooner.

Less reliable snowpack means less reliable runoff into rivers and reservoirs during the summer, which will inevitably put a strain on maintaining water temperatures with pulse flows.

“We’re moving into uncharted territory, the kinds of weather we’re seeing now — if they persist — we’ll have seen nothing like it in the last 20,000 years since the last ice age,” Whitlock said. “You can’t take a single year, but if the single year conditions keep going we’re definitely into something new.”

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

