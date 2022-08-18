Moser Bozeman Municipal Watershed
Several lodgepole pine trees remain standing above Leverich Canyon on Aug. 12, 2022, months after the area was logged as part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana’s Republican U.S. senator said in an interview on Thursday that when it comes to the federal government’s management of national forests, the single biggest problem is the precedent that resulted from the 2015 “Cottonwood decision.”

“We’ll be much better off in Montana if we have the loggers back in the forests instead of the lawyers. Right now it’s the lawyers who are dominating forest management,” said Sen. Steve Daines, host of Thursday’s Summer Western Caucus Member Roundtable at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture.

The meeting drew at least 15 Republican members of Congress, who were briefed on top issues in Montana and the West. Panelists talked about the recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, the state of farming, wolf and grizzly bear conservation and forest management.

Helena Dore

