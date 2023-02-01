Let the news come to you

Montana’s Republican U.S. senator is leading a bipartisan effort to compel the Biden administration to reverse precedent set in a 2015 federal court decision over critical habitat for Canada lynx.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, on Tuesday sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for a full and permanent reversal to requirements established in the 2015 Cottonwood decision.

Daines is calling for the change about a month after the 117th Congress ended its session without passing a bill to reverse the court case’s precedent. The legislation passed out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in July.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

