A bill that would reverse precedent set in a 2015 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision over critical Canada lynx habitat passed out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday morning.

Senate Bill 2561, introduced by Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines, aims to streamline timber work on federal lands by reversing precedent set in the court’s 2015 “Cottonwood decision.”

The bipartisan bill passed out of the committee along with Daines’ Root and Stem Act, which would allow public and private entities to collaborate with federal partners on forestry projects.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

