CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A white-tailed deer nibbles on grain in a field located at the intersection of Goldenstein Lane and South 19th Avenue. The field falls within the bottom right-hand corner of an opportunity zone spanning from College Street to Patterson Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chronic wasting disease has been detected in a hunting district near Livingston for the first time, wildlife officials announced on Friday.A white-tailed deer that was killed by a hunter in Hunting District 317 tested positive for the infectious prion disease, which is 100% fatal in deer, moose and elk.The doe was killed northeast of Livingston near the junction of U.S. Highway 89 and Interstate 90, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release. Staff from the department plan to test samples of the deer further to confirm the presence of the contagious neurological disease. Most of HD 317 extends southeast from Livingston into Paradise Valley and the Absaroka-Beartooth Mountains.CWD was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017 and it has since spread to most of the state.The disease is known to exist in the Paradise, Gallatin and Ruby valleys, according to wildlife managers. Montana’s CWD dashboard shows that one mule deer has tested positive for the disease in HD 314, which lies west of HD 317.CWD surveillance areas rotate in Montana, and HD 317 was within the state’s priority surveillance area this year. Hunters who submit samples play a significant role in CWD management, FWP wrote.There are no reported cases of the disease spreading to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control advises people against consuming CWD-positive meat. The CDC recommends that hunters test their game for CWD if animals are harvested in areas where the disease is known to exist. State law prohibits people from dumping carcasses, as doing so can spread CWD to new places. Hunters must leave all of a game animal’s extra parts at the kill site or bag and discard them in a landfill.Montana’s general rifle season ended on Nov. 28, and a new traditional muzzleloader season for deer and elk will begin on Saturday. Hunters with an Elk B license can still hunt the animals in HD 317 as part of a late shoulder season that runs from Nov. 29 to Feb. 15.FWP also announced Friday that it is planning a special CWD management hunt for several southwestern Montana hunting districts.The season will be for either-sex white-tailed deer, and it will run from Dec. 11 through Feb. 15 in the following hunting districts: 322, 324, 326, 329, 331 and 340.The season will also run in parts of hunting districts 320, 325 and 330.Unused deer licenses are valid during the season, as are the 003-00 white-tailed deer B license and a white-tailed deer B license from any other hunting district. The 399-00 white-tailed deer B license will also be valid and will be available for purchase throughout the hunt with a limit of five per hunter.The hunts are meant to reduce white-tailed deer densities to slow the spread of the disease. FWP also wants to collect samples from harvested animals to increase their understanding of the spread of CWD, though testing is not mandatory. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags White-tailed Deer Hunting Hunter Cwd Zoology Moose Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners 1 hr ago City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition 2 hrs ago Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency 3 hrs ago Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time 3 hrs ago News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Dec 9, 2021 Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Dec 9, 2021 What to read next Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Hill , Barbara Scott (Adams) Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Agreement sets part of Paradise Valley ranch aside for elk winter range Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Officials to hold public hearing on repeal of Madison River rules Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Politicians should have no say on wildlife management Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 A parade, a stubborn malamute and a beer bong: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 5 Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Latest Local County planning and zoning commission advances resort development in Big Sky 1 hr ago Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners 1 hr ago Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition 2 hrs ago Gallatin County sees month-long decline in COVID-19 cases 3 hrs ago