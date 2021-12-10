Opportunity Zone, Sun A1
A white-tailed deer nibbles on grain in a field located at the intersection of Goldenstein Lane and South 19th Avenue. The field falls within the bottom right-hand corner of an opportunity zone spanning from College Street to Patterson Road.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Chronic wasting disease has been detected in a hunting district near Livingston for the first time, wildlife officials announced on Friday.

A white-tailed deer that was killed by a hunter in Hunting District 317 tested positive for the infectious prion disease, which is 100% fatal in deer, moose and elk.

The doe was killed northeast of Livingston near the junction of U.S. Highway 89 and Interstate 90, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release.

Staff from the department plan to test samples of the deer further to confirm the presence of the contagious neurological disease. Most of HD 317 extends southeast from Livingston into Paradise Valley and the Absaroka-Beartooth Mountains.

CWD was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017 and it has since spread to most of the state.

The disease is known to exist in the Paradise, Gallatin and Ruby valleys, according to wildlife managers. Montana’s CWD dashboard shows that one mule deer has tested positive for the disease in HD 314, which lies west of HD 317.

CWD surveillance areas rotate in Montana, and HD 317 was within the state’s priority surveillance area this year. Hunters who submit samples play a significant role in CWD management, FWP wrote.

There are no reported cases of the disease spreading to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control advises people against consuming CWD-positive meat. The CDC recommends that hunters test their game for CWD if animals are harvested in areas where the disease is known to exist.

State law prohibits people from dumping carcasses, as doing so can spread CWD to new places. Hunters must leave all of a game animal’s extra parts at the kill site or bag and discard them in a landfill.

Montana’s general rifle season ended on Nov. 28, and a new traditional muzzleloader season for deer and elk will begin on Saturday. Hunters with an Elk B license can still hunt the animals in HD 317 as part of a late shoulder season that runs from Nov. 29 to Feb. 15.

FWP also announced Friday that it is planning a special CWD management hunt for several southwestern Montana hunting districts.

The season will be for either-sex white-tailed deer, and it will run from Dec. 11 through Feb. 15 in the following hunting districts: 322, 324, 326, 329, 331 and 340.

The season will also run in parts of hunting districts 320, 325 and 330.

Unused deer licenses are valid during the season, as are the 003-00 white-tailed deer B license and a white-tailed deer B license from any other hunting district. The 399-00 white-tailed deer B license will also be valid and will be available for purchase throughout the hunt with a limit of five per hunter.

The hunts are meant to reduce white-tailed deer densities to slow the spread of the disease. FWP also wants to collect samples from harvested animals to increase their understanding of the spread of CWD, though testing is not mandatory.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

