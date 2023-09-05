Goose Creek
A map details the proposed activities for the Goose Creek Fuel Breaks project in the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is soliciting public comment for the Goose Creek Fuel Break project to reduce fuels for wildfires near Bozeman.

People can submit public comments on the project through next Wednesday, Sept. 13. The Bozeman Ranger District is also hosting an open house to discuss the project this Wednesday, Sept. 6, from noon to 6 p.m.

Scoping documents published in August detail the project, which proposes creating fuel breaks on some 1,975 acres in the Goose Creek and Bear Canyon areas east of Bozeman to address hazardous fuel conditions near roads and trails.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

