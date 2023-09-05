The Custer Gallatin National Forest is soliciting public comment for the Goose Creek Fuel Break project to reduce fuels for wildfires near Bozeman.
People can submit public comments on the project through next Wednesday, Sept. 13. The Bozeman Ranger District is also hosting an open house to discuss the project this Wednesday, Sept. 6, from noon to 6 p.m.
A fuel break is a strip of land in a forest that has been thinned of vegetation to reduce fuels available for wildfires. According to project documents, the fuel breaks would all be less than 1,000 feet in width.
“Fuel breaks are needed to slow fire spread by providing an area of less extreme fire behavior from which firefighters can respond to wildfires, thus aiding in wildfire suppression,” the project’s scoping document states. “Proactive fuels management, such as implementing these fuel breaks, increases wildland firefighters’ chances of success in controlling a wildfire that poses a threat to communities, private lands, and other values at risk.”
The Forest Service has a categorical exclusion for the project. Under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, categorical exclusions are allowed for fuel break projects in the wildland-urban interface that are fewer than 3,000 acres and with breaks less than 1,000 feet in width.
The categorical exclusion means the project doesn’t need an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement to move forward.
The work calls for mechanical and hand thinning and prescribed burns to create the fuel breaks. Across the Forest Service’s Northern Region, fuel breaks are already being put in place to protect nearby roads, trails and homes, according to project documents.
Forest officials said that no new permanent road construction is proposed for the project — but short temporary roads may be constructed to access and remove trees. Those temporary roads would be used for less than three years.
The Bozeman District Ranger Station did not respond to a request for more details about the project before deadline.
Until Sept. 13, people can submit written comments online here or mail or deliver them to the Bozeman District Office at 3710 Fallon Street, Suite C.
Comment submissions opened on Aug. 31 for a 14-day window for public scoping.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 44 people had submitted comments, viewable in the public comment reading room on the Forest Service website. Most opposed the project and shared concerns about killing forested ecosystems and wildlife habitat.
Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said Tuesday that while his organization was trying to put together an official comment, it was disappointing to have the window for commenting so short.
Nagel said in general, the GWA was unhappy with the proposal because of its impacts to the forest and wildlife connectivity and habitat with little proof of how well fuel breaks work to mitigate wildfire.
The GWA is skeptical of how a thousand-foot fuel break would mitigate wildfire in a windy area with severe drought conditions, and doesn’t think taxpayer money should go to something “not all that fruitful,” Nagel said.
“{span}It has to be said that these type of projects do not guarantee fire protection. They may aid in the abetting of wildfires or they may not. They will not be successful in serious wildfires during severe drought or under windy conditions. Embers can blow much further than 1,000 ft to spread future fires,” Nagel said.{/span}
A public comment by Patricia Simmons echoed that idea.
“The climate is warming now, more winds are occurring, fires occur naturally over a certain lifetime of the forest, and cannot be controlled by man. I’ve seen many pictures of these types of projects, and fires occur anyway, regardless of the methods,” Simmons said. “Humans cannot stop the natural world.”
Still, the Forest Service holds that fuel breaks mitigate the severity of wildfires and proactive work is needed.
“By taking proactive measures in these areas, we can improve the effectiveness of suppression techniques and enhance the safety of both the resources in the region and the local communities in the event of a wildfire,” Forest officials said in a press release.
