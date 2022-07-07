Montana outfitters and guides whose businesses were displaced by recent floods can now secure permits to operate on the majority of the Custer Gallatin National Forest through the summer.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest announced on Wednesday that it is rolling out an “emergency determination” process to accommodate outfitters and guides who can’t exercise their state or federal commercial use permits due to flood-related closures.
Under the process, any displaced outfitter or guide who holds a commercial use permit with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Yellowstone National Park or the Bureau of Land Management can provide that permit to the national forest.
Officials will review the permit, then consider accommodations for the business owner on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. They are only authorizing low-risk, low-impact activities like day-use hiking, nature walks, day-use wade fishing, wildlife viewing and backpacking.
Temporary use on the national forest will run until Sept. 5, and the permits can’t be used in the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness, the Lee Metcalf Wilderness or the Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area.
Outfitters and guides who run stock or river boat trips must contact their district permit administrator to discuss limited, temporary options. The U.S. Forest Service considers those activities to be a higher risk.
Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson said in a news release that her intent is to provide directly-displaced outfitters and guides with short-term support “as we balance the long-term needs of the public and protection of the Forest’s natural resources.”
Melissa Simpson, recreation and wilderness program manager for the national forest, said that in each ranger district, officials have identified specific places that can’t sustain more use. Those spots won’t be open to commercial use operators.
Because the region sustained so much damage during the floods, Simpson said she doesn’t anticipate the Forest Service will provide many commercial use opportunities in the Beartooth Ranger District.
“Stock operators in the Beartooth district are using trails in the Yellowstone district, and we’re working internally to find new opportunities,” she said. “We rolled this out very quickly, and we’re still learning how to implement it. We’re trying to make it as simple as possible.”
Phone calls started coming in last Friday, and so far, Simpson knows of about 10 Emergency Determination applications that have been submitted. She said there are no fees associated with the process, nor are there limits on the number of days outfitters and guides can use.
On Thursday, Montana’s congressional delegation — senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — praised the U.S. Forest Service's decision to provide outfitters, guides and small businesses with alternative permit options.
"As the busy season ramps up in Yellowstone and the surrounding areas, it’s especially important that we support the guides and outfitters who fuel our outdoor recreational economy by giving them the flexibility they need to keep their businesses up and running,” they said.
The delegation urged the Forest Service to use its authority to identify recreation options on public land in the area, to “apply flexibility to permit administration,” and to “expedite any necessary permitting for businesses affected by the recent flooding on the Yellowstone.”
“Without other options, these businesses could face significant cancellations during the most important part of their year, just as the communities they live in attempt to rebuild after this historic flood,” they said.