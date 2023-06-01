The Custer-Gallatin National Forest has acquired the Daisy Creek property.
The Custer-Gallatin National Forest has added a 137 acre chunk of land to the forest outside of Cooke City.
The forest service announced the acquistion of the Daisy Creek property, which is about 3.5 miles northwest of Cooke City, in a news release Thursday.
The deal to buy the land was finalized last month, and it will be a part of the Gardiner Ranger District.
