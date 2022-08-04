Let the news come to you

Seventy-five acres of rugged terrain in Emigrant Gulch just became public thanks to a recent land acquisition by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, officials announced on Thursday.

The new U.S. Forest Service property is about 7 miles southeast of Emigrant, below the east face of Emigrant Peak. Its steep slopes and old mining roads often draw skiers, rock climbers, ATVers, UTVers and trappers.

Before the Custer Gallatin National Forest finalized the land acquisition this summer, and before the Greater Yellowstone Coalition purchased the property from a local landowner in 2019, many feared the area would be mined for gold.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

