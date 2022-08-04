Seventy-five acres of rugged terrain in Emigrant Gulch just became public thanks to a recent land acquisition by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, officials announced on Thursday.
The new U.S. Forest Service property is about 7 miles southeast of Emigrant, below the east face of Emigrant Peak. Its steep slopes and old mining roads often draw skiers, rock climbers, ATVers, UTVers and trappers.
Before the Custer Gallatin National Forest finalized the land acquisition this summer, and before the Greater Yellowstone Coalition purchased the property from a local landowner in 2019, many feared the area would be mined for gold.
In 2015, the Canadian gold mining company Lucky Minerals Inc. sought to look for gold on private land near Emigrant Peak. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved its permit, and nonprofits including the Greater Yellowstone Coalition sued over the decision.
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition’s campaign against Lucky Minerals required members to get to know landowners along Emigrant Gulch, and that was how the organization’s senior conservation associate Joe Josephson met Mike Britton.
Britton owned the 75-acre property up Emigrant Creek, and it rested at the north end of Lucky Minerals’ massive mining project. The company didn’t own Britton’s mineral rights, but its proposal included the ore body from under his land, according to Josephson.
“He didn’t want Lucky Minerals to mine the gulch. He wanted to enjoy his peace and quiet and listen to the creek,” Josephson said. “When he decided to sell the property, the first call he made was to me … He knew that we shared similar goals for the property — to see it protected and not mined.”
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition bought Britton’s property in February of 2019, then held onto the land until the nonprofit could sell it back to the U.S. Forest Service.
After conducting the necessary background work, the federal agency used Land and Water Conservation Fund Critical Inholding funds to close the deal. The Forest Service paid $218,000 for the land.
The land has now been set aside for wildlife habitat and public use.
The road up Emigrant Creek that leads to the property is “as rough as you could imagine,” and there are some dispersed camping opportunities along the stream, according to Josephson.
“There’s a lot of interesting geology and history to the gulch, and we’re so proud to have contributed to protecting it,” he said.
Under the provisions of the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, which became law in March of 2019, the majority of the 75-acre property has been permanently withdrawn from mining, the Forest Service wrote.
The bill permanently prohibited large-scale mining on more than 30,300 acres of public lands to the north of Yellowstone National Park, and it included any private land that became public land subject to the withdrawal, Josephson said.
“Preserving such parcels in the heart of the greater Yellowstone ecosystem is a win for future generations,” said Alex Sienkiewicz, district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Yellowstone Ranger District, in the release.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.