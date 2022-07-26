Rich Chandler, director of environmental operations for Moonlight Basin, leads a media tour of the Jack Creek Road evacuation project on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The project involves adding 100-foot minimum shaded fuel breaks on either side of the road.
A new tree pokes up through mulch made of masticated trees on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The Jack Creek Road evacuation project is thinning trees via mechanical mastication in order to provide 100-foot fuel breaks on each side of the road.
Jim King, district fire management officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, speaks during a media tour of the Jack Creek Road evacuation project on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The project involves adding 100-foot minimum shaded fuel breaks on either side of the road.
Greg Megaard, fire chief for the Big Sky Fire Department, speaks during a media tour of the Jack Creek Road evacuation project on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The project involves adding 100-foot minimum shaded fuel breaks on either side of the road.
Rich Chandler, director of environmental operations for Moonlight Basin, leads a media tour of the Jack Creek Road evacuation project on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The project involves adding 100-foot minimum shaded fuel breaks on either side of the road.
A new tree pokes up through mulch made of masticated trees on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The Jack Creek Road evacuation project is thinning trees via mechanical mastication in order to provide 100-foot fuel breaks on each side of the road.
Jim King, district fire management officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, speaks during a media tour of the Jack Creek Road evacuation project on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The project involves adding 100-foot minimum shaded fuel breaks on either side of the road.
Greg Megaard, fire chief for the Big Sky Fire Department, speaks during a media tour of the Jack Creek Road evacuation project on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Big Sky. The project involves adding 100-foot minimum shaded fuel breaks on either side of the road.
A tractor with a mulching attachment swerved through the forest along Jack Creek Road on Tuesday morning. It shredded a lodgepole pine tree, creating a trail of woody debris as it rolled across the dirt.
Trucks and heavy equipment rushed down the privately-owned gravel road, which extends north from Moonlight Basin into the Madison Valley near Ennis. This summer, crews are thinning out trees on private land along the road corridor.
The work is part of the Jack Creek Evacuation Road Project — a concerted effort by Moonlight Basin, the Big Sky Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and the Madison County Office of Emergency Management to fortify a critical evacuation route.
In the event that a large and severe wildfire breaks out in or near Big Sky, officials hope to use shaded fuel breaks along Jack Creek Road to protect firefighters and members of the public as they use the only westerly exit path from the resort town into the Madison Valley.
Rich Chandler, director of environmental operations for Moonlight Basin, said crews are creating a thin forest stand on the uphill and downhill sides of the road. Officials hope the extra space will aid efforts to knock any fire that’s spreading through the canopy down to the ground.
“In the event of emergency access, or egress-ingress for the community, this road is going to be critical,” Chandler said. “Moonlight Basin will open up its gates and allow the folks on the Madison side to come up to assist in any fire response, and vice versa, if the community of Big Sky needs to be evacuated out.”
Workers are also thinning out forest stands along South Side road, which is adjacent to and south of Jack Creek Road. That project kicked off in June, and about 70% of the forest thinning is now complete, according to Chandler.
Moonlight Basin, which owns approximately 6.3 acres along Jack Creek Road, is aiming to have the timber work completed along both roads by the fall. In total, the private club hopes to treat upwards of 120 to 130 acres.
Improving forest health is a secondary component of the project. Workers are trying to diversify the age classes and species of trees. They are selectively leaving behind aspen, alder, spruce and whitebark pine, Chandler said.
To help fund the Jack Creek Road project, the Big Sky Fire Department received a $75,000 grant from Coalitions and Collaboratives Inc. through its Action, Implementation and Mitigation Program, which is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Madison Ranger District and Madison County Office of Emergency Management all offered letters of support for the grant application.
Moonlight Basin has committed $250,000 to the Jack Creek Road and South Side Road projects, according to Chandler. In 2015, the club developed a forest management plan, and it identified the work as its top priority when it revisited that plan last winter.
“Clearly emergency access — egress- ingress to the Big Sky community — is critical, so that’s really why this became the number one priority,” he said. “Furthermore, we’re taking a road that is already established, which is already a break of fuels in and of itself, and by making it wider, we can get more economy out of the effort.”
Greg Megaard, chief of the Big Sky Fire Department, said Big Sky talks about evacuations as being a top priority, but for local fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service, wildfire preparedness is critical anywhere in the forest.
“When you see these big forest fires, the mitigation you do now is key to making sure you’re able to fight those fires within reason,” Megaard said. “We keep talking about evacuations, but it’s so much bigger than evacuations.”
Megaard said the Big Sky Fire Department, in partnership with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, is working on an early notification system for wildfire-related emergencies in the Big Sky area.
“As drought persists, it is incumbent that we invest in proactive wildfire risk reduction efforts that respect the land, enhance forest health, and keep people safe,” said Kevin Germain, vice president of Moonlight Basin, in a news release from the private club.
“The Big Sky Fire Department should be applauded for its extensive proactive planning to prevent wildfires and keep Southwest Montana safe. We are proud to join with the Big Sky Fire Department on this project,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.