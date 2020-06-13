Firefighters are responding to a wildfire southwest of Three Forks.
Crews from multiple fire departments are fighting the blaze, which is about 3 west of Highway 287 near Lewis and Clark Caverns, according to scanner traffic.
A separate blaze has also been reported near Clarkston, in the hills to the north of Three Forks.
The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning for several counties in Montana for Saturday. In Gallatin County, the alert warned of south winds between 35 and 45 mph and gusts of up to 65 mph.
This story will be updated.
