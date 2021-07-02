Firefighters spent Thursday and Friday morning building hand lines around three small fires in Madison County before a red flag warning set in on Friday afternoon.
Volunteer firefighters from Madison County led the initial attack, and crews from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Madison Ranger District took over command Thursday morning.
The fires had each burned less than .1 of an acre by 2 p.m. on Friday, according to Joe Brummell, Madison County director of disaster and emergency services. The flames torched small clusters of trees on steep mountain faces.
One fire was burning in the Madison Range east of U.S. Highway 287 close to its intersection with Montana Highway 87. The other two were burning on the west side of Highway 287 in the Gravelly Range.
Officials from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest managed to secure a Forest Service helicopter, which dropped water on the fires from above, Brummell said. Firefighters were felling trees around the fire areas and cooling their interiors.
That was before a red flag warning was due to set in near Cameron. The warning, which affects western and eastern portions of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, remains in place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
The National Weather Service predicted there would be “gusty and erratic outflows developing from high based scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning.” Outflow winds — or winds flowing outward from thunderstorms — were expected to reach between 40 and 50 mph. Some storms are expected to be wet, others are predicted to be dry.
Brummell said conditions were not likely to cool over the Fourth of July weekend, so crews would be focused on “holding steady.”
Humidity is low, and high temperatures are expected to remain at least in the 80s, he said. Fire managers want to prevent any spot fires from starting as winds pick up.
On Tuesday, the Madison County Commission passed a countywide resolution prohibiting the use of fireworks and all open burning due to persistent dry conditions and record-high temperatures.
Similar restrictions limiting campfires and smoking have been enacted across the Custer Gallatin National Forest, including on federal land in the Madison range. Fireworks are always prohibited on federal land.
“Please, don’t start any fireworks,” Brummell said on Friday afternoon.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.