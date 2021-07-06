Fire crews continue to battle a lightning-caused wildfire burning on Wheeler Mountain and a small fire that started Monday on the northern end of the Bridger Mountains.
The Wheeler Mountain fire started around 7 p.m. on Sunday and is burning in heavy timber and thick brush in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The fire grew to about 1 acre in size and is on the side of Wheeler Mountain in the Big Bear Creek area.
No structures are threatened by the fire, but the Wheeler Mountain Trail (Forest Service trail No. 477) remained closed Tuesday due to the fire, Forest Service spokesperson Marna Daley said.
Firefighters continued to enforce the fire line and start mop up efforts Tuesday while some fire activity continued.
About 25 firefighters were working the blaze Tuesday, Daley said. A helicopter, using Big Bear Lake as a water source, was also expected on Tuesday to help combat the fire.
“The goal is to keep it under 1 acre in size, and crews are working really hard and we’re optimistic we’ll be able to,” Daley said.
About five fire fighters battled another small blaze on the northern end of the Bridger Mountains caused by lightning on the Blacktail Peak.
The Blacktail fire is less than an acre in size and firefighters are reporting minimal fire activity. The fire is in a remote location not near any recreational areas and doesn’t threaten any structures, Daley said
The Blacktail Fire is the 10th fire to start this year on the Forest Service’s Bozeman Ranger District.
Weather in the area is predicted to be mostly dry, hot and windy through the week and going into the weekend — some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday east of Butte and into eastern Montana, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
“There’s a chance of storms every day through Friday,” said Jim Brusda, lead meteorologist with the NWS in Great Falls.
Wednesday and Thursday will see temps in the low 90s, according to forecasts. Friday should be cooler, with highs in the low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be hot again, with highs in Bozeman in the mid-90s, Brusda said.
As far as fire danger, gusty weather can be problematic as it can help fires spread more quickly, Brusda said. Wind gusts could reach at least 18 mph in Bozeman this week, according to forecasts.
“You can’t get every hotspot and all it takes is a little wind to fan something, especially in a grassy area, and it’ll just take off,” Brusda said.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com