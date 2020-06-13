Fire crews responded to a fast-moving wildfire in the Clarkston area on Saturday, one of a few that sparked around the state.
John Culbertson, of the Hyalite Fire Department, said the blaze near Broken Creek Road near Clarkston was threatening several structures Saturday evening.
It was unclear if any had burned as of press time. Officials did not have a size estimate for the fire.
Several fire departments responded to the blaze, which moved through grass and brush in the hills. Culbertson said high winds helped the fire move quickly.
High winds were a problem all over the state Saturday. The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning for several counties in Montana.
In Gallatin County, the alert warned of winds between 35 and 45 mph and gusts of up to 65 mph.
A separate fire kicked up Saturday afternoon west of Highway 287 near Lewis and Clark Caverns, according to scanner traffic. Crews from multiple departments in that area responded.
A large fire also started burning south of Helena. The Helena Independent Record reported that about 20 homes were evacuated because of that fire. Fire officials sent helicopters there.
