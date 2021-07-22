Crews, aircraft tackle small wildfire south of Gallatin Gateway By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jul 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now At 12:30 p.m. a wildfire was reported in the Little Bear drainage on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Dan Pliley, with the Forest Service, talks to media about West Fork fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 191 and Little Bear Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Dan Pliley, with the Forest Service, talks to concerned citizens about West Fork fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 191 and Little Bear Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALLATIN GATEWAY — A new wildfire sparked in the forest south of here, and fire crews and aircraft spent Thursday afternoon trying to knock it down.The West Fork fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the lower part of the west fork of Wilson Creek in the Little Bear drainage.It spread through grass and shrubs, reaching a quarter of an acre by 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Forest Service. About an hour later, the fire had reached about 2 acres and was spreading moderately, said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.Smoke rose from the fire area in the Little Bear drainage throughout Thursday afternoon. A large air tanker dropped retardant on the flames and a helicopter dropped buckets of water.The aircraft could be seen diving around the fire area from spots along Little Bear Road and Wilson Creek Road on Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from South 19th Avenue just past South Cottonwood Road.Forest Service officials were stationed along roads south of Gallatin Gateway to keep people informed and traffic moving steadily.Dan Pliley, with the Forest Service, chatted with passersby at the intersection of U.S. Highway 191 and Little Bear Road.Pliley said the large air tanker completed as many retardant drops as possible before aerial resources were pulled off the fire due to an incoming thunderstorm. Forest Service and Gallatin County ground crews were working on the perimeter of the fire, targeting any hot spots, he said. No evacuations had been ordered on Thursday, nor were any structures threatened, including the Little Bear Forest Service Cabin near Little Bear Lake, Daley said.The West Fork fire was burning in the scar of the 2001 Purdy fire, which burned about 5,000 acres.It’s at least the third wildfire that’s started in the mountains south of Gallatin Gateway this summer, she said.The Wheeler fire started in an timber-heavy area south of Gallatin Gateway just after Independence Day. Crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading. They later confirmed it was sparked by lightning from a passing storm.“With the weather patterns in the area, the mouth of the canyon tends to get a significant amount of storms that come through,” Daley said. The cause of the West Fork fire hadn’t been determined by Thursday evening.Ground crews were making good progress on the fire, with the help of the air tanker, according to Daley. They were trying to build a line, though none of the fire’s perimeter had been contained by Thursday evening. Cooler temperatures and moist conditions were helping their efforts, she said.A thunderstorm bringing erratic winds and lightning swept through the Gallatin Gateway area later on Thursday afternoon. Lightning lit up the cloudy skies.Forest officials urged people to avoid the fire area while crews respond.On Wednesday, officials issued tightened stage 1 fire restrictions across the entire Custer Gallatin National Forest. The new restrictions ban all campfires and target shooting outside of a designated shooting range. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Helena Dore

Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 