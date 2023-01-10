Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Two weeks after a semitruck struck and killed 13 bison on U.S. Highway 191 north of West Yellowstone, wildlife advocates are calling on officials to seek out transportation funding for wildlife crossings along the route.

Buffalo Field Campaign, an organization that advocates for wild, free-roaming bison, launched a petition to support the construction of a “Buffalo Wildlife Bridge” at the Madison River crossing along Highway 191.

According to the group’s spokesperson Tom Woodbury, members would like to see a wildlife-friendly bridge built over Highway 191 where it crosses the Madison River, between mile markers 2 and 4. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 2,200 people had signed the petition.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.