Two weeks after a semitruck struck and killed 13 bison on U.S. Highway 191 north of West Yellowstone, wildlife advocates are calling on officials to seek out transportation funding for wildlife crossings along the route.
According to the group’s spokesperson Tom Woodbury, members would like to see a wildlife-friendly bridge built over Highway 191 where it crosses the Madison River, between mile markers 2 and 4. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 2,200 people had signed the petition.
Ideally, the bridge would be designed for bison, but it would be capable of supporting other wildlife species. Fencing would be installed along the highway to funnel animals over the crossing and away from the road, and tunnels could eventually be added to accommodate species that aren’t privy to the bridge.
The organization’s petition calls on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly and Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson to earmark federal transportation funding for such a project.
“So far this season, 17 Yellowstone buffalo have died on U.S. Highway 191,” the petition says. It adds that the “carnage is unacceptable, especially given that the Yellowstone bison’s (central herd) is an endangered struggling population.”
The Montana Department of Transportation is responsible for administering funding from Congress for construction projects related to wildlife, but the agency has to compete with other states to secure the money.
Due to the passage of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” in 2021, $350 million is now available for the construction of wildlife crossings around the nation, and the funds will be appropriated over the next three years, Woodbury said.
“Wildlife crossings have been proven highly successful and are increasing in the United States, Canada, and other countries around the globe,” the petition says. “Montana boasts one of the best examples on the Flathead Indian Reservation along U.S. Highway 93.”
Part of Buffalo Field Campaign’s mission is to prevent collisions between bison and vehicles west of the park, so members remain on call 24 hours a day in the wintertime to respond to reports of bison traveling along Highway 191, Woodbury said.
“If there are calls after sunset from local police or snow plow companies alerting us that bison are on the road, we’ll respond to that by going out and putting signs on mile markers on both sides,” he said. “We do whatever we can to alert drivers to bison on the road.”
During the evening hours on Dec. 28, Buffalo Field Campaign’s members did not notice that bison were out on the highway. They found that the animals were there the following day, when members saw a large blood smear on the road, Woodbury said.
The West Yellowstone Police Department wrote in a press release that at 6:30 p.m. that day, a semi truck hit several bison near mile marker 4 on Highway 191. Thirteen of the animals were killed in the accident, and some of the bison were euthanized because of their injuries.
“As all of the area residents know, bison frequent the 191 corridor between town and the Highway 287 junction. In the winter months, they are most often found near paved roadways and snowmobile trails due to these areas being easier for them to travel,” the department wrote.
Woodbury said that while Yellowstone National Park’s bison population has been increasing overall, the number of animals in its central herd — the one that migrates out of the park toward West Yellowstone — has been declining.
Animals from the central herd are the descendants of the last 23 wild bison that remained in Pelican Valley at the turn of the 20th century, when the species had nearly been slaughtered to extinction. Of the bison in the park, they are the most genetically intact, according to Woodbury.
“This is why the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is presently conducting a threats analysis,” he said. “The genetic diversity of having two herds is important, and if we lost the central herd, then we would have reduced genetic diversity in bison. It’s a long-term threat.”
Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said his group supports any action that would improve wildlife crossings along Highway 191. The funding is available, but local and state governments need to apply for it, he said.
On Tuesday, the Gallatin Wildlife Association submitted comments to the West Yellowstone Town Council in support of using wildlife infrastructure to minimize conflicts where animal migration patterns intersect with transportation systems.
“We are advocating for this for wildlife, but obviously it has social benefits as well — saving human lives and hopefully reducing insurance costs,” Nagel said. “We’re trying to basically restore and protect those wildlife connections, as certain species have a tendency to migrate from winter to summer feeding grounds.”
Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, wrote in an email that in late winter or early spring, the speed limit along Highway 191 near West Yellowstone was reduced to 55 miles per hour.
U.S. Forest Service staff worked with the Custer Gallatin Working Group, National Park Service, Gallatin County, Montana Department of Transportation and Montana Highway Patrol to institute the change, through a Gallatin County Commission petition to the state, Daley wrote.
“We also collaborate with state agencies responsible for wildlife management and highway safety (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Department of Transportation) concerning the development of wildlife crossings as opportunities arise,” she wrote.
