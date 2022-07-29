Gallatin County now has “medium” transmission of COVID-19, a step down from the high transmission rating the county was sitting in for a few weeks.
There were 395 active cases as of Friday, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard. There were five active hospitalizations.
The seven day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents was 30.9 on Wednesday, a 10.7% decrease from the week prior.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that in an area with medium transmission, people who have a high risk for severe disease or are immunocompromised talk to their health care provider about what precautions they should take, including whether to wear a mask.
Many Montana counties are in the high or medium transmission levels, though a handful are in the low transmission category, according to the CDC.
According to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, there were 2,654 active cases statewide on Friday, and 2,287 new cases reported this week.
The BA.5 variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant across the country, according to CDC information from July 23. BA.5 and BA.4, another variant that is fueling cases, are both highly transmissible subsets of the omicron variant.
Despite the reduced transmission rate, the percentage of positive tests increased, from a seven-day rolling average of 22% on July 19 to 25.5% on Tuesday. Public health officials typically say that a positive test rate above 10% indicates testing is missing COVID-19 cases and that more testing is needed.
In Gallatin County, 123 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.
According to the county health department, 72% of eligible residents in Gallatin County had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday and 61% have gotten two doses.
More information on where to get vaccines or a booster shot in Gallatin County is available at healthygallatin.org
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.