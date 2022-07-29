Let the news come to you

Gallatin County now has “medium” transmission of COVID-19, a step down from the high transmission rating the county was sitting in for a few weeks.

There were 395 active cases as of Friday, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard. There were five active hospitalizations.

The seven day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents was 30.9 on Wednesday, a 10.7% decrease from the week prior.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

