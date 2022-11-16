Killing Wolves

In this aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service is the Junction Butte wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on March 21, 2019.

 Uncredited - hogp, National Park Service

A district court judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that will restrict wolf hunting and trapping in Montana through November.

The order is part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote against Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the state of Montana, and the Fish and Wildlife Commission. The conservation groups allege Montana’s hunting and trapping policies violate the state constitution.

The order limits the number of wolves permitted to be hunted or trapped around Montana’s national parks to 2020 levels. Now, two wolves may be hunted in the wolf management area near Glacier (WMU 110), and one may be hunted in the management area north of Yellowstone (WMU 316). The other area north of Yellowstone (WMU 313) is now closed to all wolf hunting.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.