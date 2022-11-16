A district court judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that will restrict wolf hunting and trapping in Montana through November.
The order is part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote against Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the state of Montana, and the Fish and Wildlife Commission. The conservation groups allege Montana’s hunting and trapping policies violate the state constitution.
The order limits the number of wolves permitted to be hunted or trapped around Montana’s national parks to 2020 levels. Now, two wolves may be hunted in the wolf management area near Glacier (WMU 110), and one may be hunted in the management area north of Yellowstone (WMU 316). The other area north of Yellowstone (WMU 313) is now closed to all wolf hunting.
The order also restricts a person from harvesting more than five wolves per season — down from the previous threshold of 20 — and prohibits the use of snares once the wolf trapping season starts Nov. 28.
“We collectively breathed a sigh of relief when we saw this order, knowing that Yellowstone’s wolves — and wolves across the state — will have some protections in place while we wait for their day in court,” said Lizzy Pennock, a carnivore coexistence advocate at WildEarth Guardians, in a release Wednesday.
The order expires on Nov. 29, a day after the district court in Helena will hear arguments on the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the conservation groups.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech said the state’s wolf population remains healthy and stable, and the agency “looks forward to the opportunity to defend good science and management strategies.”
“We’ve proven we can manage wolves across the state and will continue to do so,” Worsech said in a release sent Tuesday.
The conservation groups filed the lawsuit on Oct. 27, arguing the state relied on outdated and inaccurate information to develop this season’s wolf quotas.
This season Montana authorized the killing of 456 wolves statewide, which the conservation groups say could reduce Montana’s wolf population by 40%. Last season, hunters and trappers bagged 273 wolves, including 19 Yellowstone wolves.
Last Thursday, the plaintiffs filed a motion asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on recreational wolf hunting in Montana, pending resolution of the lawsuit.
The court issued the temporary restraining order Tuesday.
The conservation groups had sought a temporary pause on all wolf hunting, but the district court judge stopped short of that. Instead, the order means stricter 2020 regulations are back in place in certain areas.
“Plaintiffs have sufficiently shown the imminence of over-harvesting of wolves near the national parks, and that the use of snares and the increase in the ‘bag limit’ could amplify wolf kills in a way that limits the Court’s ability to provide to relief,” the temporary restraining order court document said.
As of Wednesday, Montana hunters had killed 55 wolves. The hunting season ends March 15, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.