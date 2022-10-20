Lyman Creek
Lyman Creek is pictured as it flows through Siri and Lance Gilliland’s property along Bridger Canyon Road.

 Courtesy of Flying Horse Communication

Siri and Lance Gilliland have spotted moose, deer, eagles and a host of other wildlife species around Lyman Creek — a spring-fed tributary of Bridger Creek that flows through the couple’s property along Bridger Canyon Road.

The creek is cool and clean, and its temperatures are seasonally-consistent, which is why it provides brown and rainbow trout with important spawning habitat, according to Pat Byorth, Montana Water Project director for Trout Unlimited.

The reliable, high-quality water that Lyman Creek produces also supplies about 20% of the city of Bozeman’s water. The city’s water rights on the stream are senior to the Gillilands’, which means the entity is legally entitled to have its water needs fulfilled before the couple’s.

