The summer is make or break for businesses in Cooke City and Silver Gate, nestled next to Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance.
What many in town expected to be a booming summer was abruptly blown up this week when floods tore through town.
Soda Butte and Sheep creeks flooded, damaging some bridges and roadways like Bannock Trail Road and stranding some residents and visitors before rescues could take place.
Longtime Silver Gate resident Jill Warren said she recognized early that the quickly rising levels of the Soda Butte Creek meant the flood was going to be unlike she had seen before in her 25 years in the area.
“You feel so helpless. You start to realize Mother Nature is in charge and there’s very little you can do to stop it,” Warren said of watching the flood waters get closer and closer.
Compounding the situation was the area’s isolation, Warren said. Cell service can be an issue, and the power was in and out.
Other gateway towns to Yellowstone National Park are tiny and isolated like Cooke City and Silver Gate are. Gardiner has less than 900 residents and West Yellowstone a touch under 1,300, and both feel fairly isolated too, particularly in the winter.
But Cooke City and Silver Gate are on a different level.
According to census data, there are 77 residents in Cooke City and just 19 in Silver Gate. The towns are extremely isolated. The Beartooth Highway is closed in the winter, so the only access for the towns for much of the year is through the park.
Residents immediately took matters into their own hands when the flooding started — a familiar feeling for Cooke City and Silver Gate, several said — helping others evacuate and checking in on each other.
The towns were both isolated by the floodwaters and damaged roads into Tuesday, but by midday Wednesday both towns were accessible to the east via the Chief Joseph Highway. Crews are still assessing the damages, a sheriff’s deputy was flown into Silver Gate to assess the situation Wednesday and a Park County public works official was on scene Thursday.
But the tourists, for the most part, are gone, leaving the towns ”quiet and eerie,” said John Durbin with the Wolf Crossing Cabins in Silver Gate.
It’s the same in Cooke City.
“I mean last week all the hotels were full, and today I don’t think there (are more than) a half a dozen people staying in town,” said Richard Ducrot, who owns the Bistro in Cooke City.
Flooding heavily damaged roads in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park, closing the northeast gate in Silver Gate indefinitely.
Even though it’s still possible to get to the area from the east, several business owners noted most tourists just come to get into the park.
The gate’s closure is a devastating blow.
Some hotels were dealing with endless reservation cancellations this week. Chad Meador, general manager of the Alpine Motel in Cooke City, said the next time he has a reservation that hasn’t yet canceled is June 26. Most of the rest — including large groups of bookings from tour companies — have canceled.
“When you have tour groups that we rely on so heavily to sell out our hotel … and they call and say ‘Hey, cancel everything for the whole summer’ … that’s 25% of my business for the summer gone in one phone call,” Meador said.
Ken Hufford, the director of the Cooke City Chamber of Commerce and other business owners emphasized the towns are still a worthy destination for tourists even without access to Yellowstone.
“Our business is going to be affected, there’s no doubt about it,” Hufford said. “But we’re not dead. We have a fully functioning tourist town.”
Several business owners said they are shifting the focus of their marketing from being right next to Yellowstone to instead being in an area worthy of visiting on its own.
Silver Gate Lodging is dealing with some flood damage, but said they expect to slowly reopen to full capacity. Others, like Ducrot’s Bistro, are also planning to stay open — though some of his employees have already left town in search of more sure work.
“We are reimagining our business and how we can help connect people to the public lands around here, and then also how people can come up and just relax in a jaw-droppingly beautiful environment,” said Henry Finkbeiner, owner of Silver Gate Lodging.
While business owners deal with the notion of the summer season all but ending just weeks after it began, residents consider what will happen in the winter. The only winter access to the towns is through the park.
Warren, a Silver Gate resident, said that reality hadn’t set in yet when reached on Wednesday.
“I mean, we will be completely cut off,” Warren said. “I can’t even think about that.”