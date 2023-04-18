Two contrasting bills that would redirect marijuana tax revenue toward and away from the Habitat Montana program are advancing through the Montana Legislature, drawing the praise and ire of conservation advocates.
House lawmakers are mulling Senate Bill 442, sponsored by Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, after it cleared the Senate with a 49-1 vote earlier this month. Public testimony in support of the bill dominated the House Taxation Committee during a hearing last Friday.
If SB 442 passes, 62% of the total tax revenue that marijuana sales generate through the 2025 biennium would be deposited into several state-run special revenue accounts. The remaining 38% would end up in the general fund.
Accounts supporting state parks, trails and recreational facilities and non-game wildlife would each receive 4% of the total revenue. The Montana Department of Transportation would receive 20% for the purposes of constructing, maintaining and repairing county roads.
Another 5% would be allocated to an account that supports veterans and their surviving spouses, and 11% would go toward the state’s Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) account.
Under SB 442, 20% of the total revenue would support a Habitat Legacy Account. Of the funds that reach that account, 75% would bolster the Habitat Montana Program, which is the state’s primary tool for acquiring land and securing conservation easements.
However, that Habitat Montana funding would be capped at $50 million each fiscal year, and any excess funding would circulate back to the Habitat Legacy Account, where it could be used to help landowners conduct wildlife habitat improvement projects.
Lang said the bill provides steady funding for county roads, and it will increase the pace and scale of habitat stewardship and restoration treatments across rural Montana. Agricultural producers who want to accommodate wildlife will have a way to get paid for their efforts.
“Agriculture — the owners of the land — need to have access to their way of life. We want to share that with wildlife,” Lang said. “All the wildlife that are on our property for most of the year, and we want to make sure that Montanans have access to that via hunting.”
A wide variety of businesses, conservation and sporting organizations and industry groups are supporting SB 442. They include the Montana Wood Products Association, Montana Stockgrowers Association and Montana Petroleum Association.
While SB 442 would use marijuana tax revenue to bolster conservation funding, House Bill 669, sponsored by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, would reserve $6 million for the HEART account and deposit the rest into the general fund.
Lawmakers in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee heard arguments for and against HB 669 at a hearing on Tuesday morning. The bill passed through the House with a 62 to 37 vote earlier in April.
If HB 669 were signed into law, no money would be reserved for special revenue accounts, apart from the HEART fund. However, a one-time-only appropriation of $8.7 million would go toward Habitat Montana this upcoming biennium.
Accounts for state parks, trails and recreational facilities and non-game wildlife would each receive a one-time-only payment of $1.75 million, and accounts supporting conservation districts and veterans would each receive $2.5 million this biennium.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Mercer said HB 669 emerged based on his belief that Montana’s 2020 marijuana legalization initiative violated a section of the state constitution which specifies that citizens do not control the appropriation of money.
“There is a sentiment among some that because the voters approved I-190 — that there is a contractual obligation that exists between the revenue created from the taxes on recreational marijuana and the expenditures that were set forth in the initiative,” Mercer said.
“Part of the motivation for this bill is to send a message, once and for all, that you can not subvert the constitutional language and assume that those revenue streams are going to be there in perpetuity,” he said.
State officials and veterans advocates testified in support of HB 669 at Tuesday’s hearing, noting that the bill would improve funding for veterans programs. However, they emphasized that the funding would be more reliable if it were added to the base budget.
Several conservation and sportsmen advocates testified in opposition to HB 669, and several noted that it eliminates long-term, stable funding for important conservation programs that voters supported when they approved I-190.
