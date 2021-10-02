editor's pick Containment increases on fires south of Big Sky and north of Gardiner By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fire crews on Saturday made progress containing fires that started burning this week in National Forest land, according to the U.S. Forest Service.The Cottonwood fire, burning about 10 acres of timber, sagebrush and grass about 10 miles north of Gardiner in the Cinnabar Basin, was 70% contained Saturday evening, Custer Gallatin National Forest spokesperson Marna Daley said.No structures near the Cottonwood fire were threatened. The fire was reported Sept. 30 and its cause is still under investigation. “That fire is looking really good,” Daley said, “Firefighters haven’t seen any heat or smoke today.”In Gallatin County, fire crews working on the Shedhorn fire between Big Sky and West Yellowstone contained 40% of the fire’s perimeter by Saturday evening. The Shedhorn fire has burned through timber and grass on Forest Service land along Upper Tumbledown Creek. Parts of the fire, reported on Sept. 27, are in the Taylor Hilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. It was estimated at 75 acres on Saturday.The cause of the fire still under investigation. No structures were threatened and an area closure that ropes in a small section of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest was in place.Firefighters there continued to ensure the fire perimeter was cold to the touch, Daley said. There were a few flare-ups on the interior of the fire, but helicopters did bucket drops to cool them down.Managers continued to build contingency plans in case the Shedhorn fire becomes active and escapes the fire line, Daley said. Crews want to prevent any torching trees from throwing embers and creating spot fires, she said.Temperatures around both fires were heating up in a warming and drying trend that's expected to last until mid-week next week. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City FWP getting multiple calls per day about bear activity in Bozeman 6 hrs ago Coronavirus Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases Oct 1, 2021 State Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line Oct 1, 2021 Health Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit Oct 1, 2021 City Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Oct 1, 2021 Environment Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Oct 1, 2021 What to read next City FWP getting multiple calls per day about bear activity in Bozeman Coronavirus Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases State Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line Health Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit City Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Environment Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Wildfire north of Gardiner burns 10 acres; Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky 20% contained Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Little to no growth on Shedhorn fire; warmer weather in the forecast Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Wildfire burn scars threaten drinking water in the West Posted: Sep. 29, 2021