Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fire crews on Saturday made progress containing fires that started burning this week in National Forest land, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Cottonwood fire, burning about 10 acres of timber, sagebrush and grass about 10 miles north of Gardiner in the Cinnabar Basin, was 70% contained Saturday evening, Custer Gallatin National Forest spokesperson Marna Daley said.

No structures near the Cottonwood fire were threatened. The fire was reported Sept. 30 and its cause is still under investigation.

“That fire is looking really good,” Daley said, “Firefighters haven’t seen any heat or smoke today.”

In Gallatin County, fire crews working on the Shedhorn fire between Big Sky and West Yellowstone contained 40% of the fire’s perimeter by Saturday evening.

The Shedhorn fire has burned through timber and grass on Forest Service land along Upper Tumbledown Creek. Parts of the fire, reported on Sept. 27, are in the Taylor Hilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. It was estimated at 75 acres on Saturday.

The cause of the fire still under investigation. No structures were threatened and an area closure that ropes in a small section of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest was in place.

Firefighters there continued to ensure the fire perimeter was cold to the touch, Daley said. There were a few flare-ups on the interior of the fire, but helicopters did bucket drops to cool them down.

Managers continued to build contingency plans in case the Shedhorn fire becomes active and escapes the fire line, Daley said. Crews want to prevent any torching trees from throwing embers and creating spot fires, she said.

Temperatures around both fires were heating up in a warming and drying trend that's expected to last until mid-week next week.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.