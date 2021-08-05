top story Conservation group looking to mitigation bank system to preserve wetlands near Bozeman By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve is photographed on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Sacagawea Audubon Society is planning restoration work on the preserve and is hoping to get approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to offer wetland mitigation credits for future building developments in the area. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now The Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve is photographed on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Sacagawea Audubon Society is planning restoration work on the preserve and is hoping to get approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to offer wetland mitigation credits for future building developments in the area. The first step of setting up a way to pay for loss of wetlands associated with the boom of development in Bozeman is underway.The Sacajawea Audubon Society hopes to establish a mitigation bank for projects in and around Bozeman and the lower Gallatin watershed. This "bank" would hold credits for developers to purchase whose projects would fill or destroy wetlands in the area. Money used to buy the credits would fund the protection or restoration of other wetlands.The Audubon Society wants a more localized way of getting money to help preserve and restore wetlands in the watershed. The Upper Missouri Mitigation Bank handles wetland compensation for development in the Upper Missouri Major Basin watershed, which the lower Gallatin watershed is a part of. But that mitigation bank is about 100 miles away from Bozeman in Twin Bridges. “The way the system works these days is if any jurisdictional wetlands are lost or filled in due to development, then those wetlands are replaced at a mitigation bank way outside of our drainage area by Dillion,” said John Edwards, vice president of Sacajawea Audubon Society.But to have a mitigation bank, the Sacajawea Audubon Society needs credits to put into it. The organization hopes to get those credits through the restoration of over 30 acres of wetlands in the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve east of Bozeman. Buy Now The Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve is photographed on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Sacagawea Audubon Society is planning restoration work on the preserve and is hoping to get approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to offer wetland mitigation credits for future building developments in the area. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The Sacajawea Audubon Society submitted a restoration plan to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the end of July. The plan is open for public comment until Aug. 23. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing that plan over the course of a month, taking public comment into consideration before requesting any changes.The purpose of the submission is to determine if the restoration would warrant the creation of a mitigation banking system.The preserve, which is on the east side of Bozeman north of Interstate Highway 90, has had multiple owners over the years who have dug ditches to drain water for agricultural uses, Edwards said. The Indreland wetlands have acted as a stopover for migratory birds, providing a temporary or long-term home to more than 100 avian species. “It’s still a valuable wetland, but it needs a lot of TLC,” Edwards said.The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2008 revised the requirements for compensating for wetland loss in the Clean Water Act due to development.The revisions outlined that dollars used to purchase the credits would be used for the enhancement, creation, restoration or, in some circumstances, the preservation of wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources.The revisions provided three options for compensation for development on wetlands: mitigation banking, in-lieu fee programs and permittee-responsible mitigation.Today’s work comes from years of cooperation and partnerships among the Sacajawea Audubon Society, the Montana Aquatic Resource Services, the Gallatin Watershed Council and others. Executive Director of the Gallatin Watershed Council Holly Hill said that wetlands are immensely valuable and that the council is supportive of any effort to have mitigation banking locally available.Wendy Weaver, executive director of the Montana Aquatic Resource Services, said that mitigation banking is the best option, because the credits are generated in a bank after work to a wetland has been done, meaning that when a developer buys a credit before a project where wetlands will be filled, work has already been done to help protect other wetlands.Weaver said that wetlands act like sponges, absorbing water and releasing it in the late summer when rivers need it the most. Wetlands act like filters as well, helping to clean water before it moves into tributaries and streams.“In this situation, this mitigation bank is absolutely critical to prevent the loss of wetland functions that is happening from growth in Bozeman,” Weaver said. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 