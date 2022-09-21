Let the news come to you

The Gallatin Valley Land Trust has finalized its 122nd conservation easement with the Bos family, permanently protecting their 300-acre farm along Gooch Hill Road from future development.

The agreement guarantees that the tract of land won’t get fragmented into smaller parcels, regardless of who owns it in the future, according to GVLT Lands Program Manager Chad Klinkenborg.

It also means that any future commercial use of the property must be agricultural, and only two residences can exist on the land. Those buildings must be confined to a 5-acre area, Klinkenborg said.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

