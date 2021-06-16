The Gallatin Conservation District is planning to investigate a complaint about concrete on a bank of the East Gallatin River on land near Gov. Greg Gianforte’s home just north of Bozeman.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, filed the complaint with the district over concrete spotted on the river bank near Gianforte’s home this week. In a copy of the complaint provided to the Chronicle, Alsentzer wrote that he floated the East Gallatin on Sunday after being alerted to concrete in the river and along the bank near Manley Road.
Alsentzer took photos and a video showing several pieces of concrete in the river and along the bank. In the complaint, Alsentzer said he is “aware that the (Gallatin Conservation District) rarely permits the dumping of concrete wastes in waterways, both because such fill materials themselves are pollutants and because such wastes can negatively affect aquatic habitat, stream sinuosity, and flood patterns.”
Alsentzer wrote that he is filing the complaint so the concrete can be investigated.
Alsentzer told the Chronicle that while he was floating on the river, he used mapping software to drop location pins that he later used to determine the GPS coordinates for where the concrete is located. Alsentzer said he is confident the GPS coordinates he recorded are “very precise.” The coordinates show the concrete is along a piece of land owned by the East Gallatin LLC.
The Montana Secretary of State’s business database lists Susan Gianforte as the registered agent for that East Gallatin LLC.
Gianforte’s office declined to answer specific questions about the complaint Tuesday afternoon, saying the governor had not yet been notified by the conservation district about it.
Becky Clements, the Gallatin Conservation District administrator, said midday Tuesday that she had not yet made contact with the property owner over the complaint.
The conservation district will look into the complaint, Clements said, and will likely do an inspection in July in advance of its board meeting that month.
The district’s board would be responsible for handling any possible violations related to the complaint, which could include fines or requiring the property owner to remove the concrete, Clements said.
The district did issue a permit related to Gianforte’s property in 2019, but Clements said Tuesday she had not yet been able to locate any other permit that would account for the concrete.
This story has been updated to correct the name of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper organization.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.