Complaint about concrete in East Gallatin River near Gianforte's property dismissed By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 12, 2021 The Gallatin Conservation District dismissed a complaint last month finding no violations for concrete found along an East Gallatin River bank abutting Gov. Greg Gianforte's property.The Gallatin Conservation District board found that the concrete, with chunks both hugging the bank and resting below the surface of the water of the East Gallatin, was not a violation of district rules. The decision was made at a July 15 board meeting.The complaint, filed by Upper Missouri Water Keeper Executive Director Guy Alsentzer, indicated that there were hundreds of rounded boulders that sat in and adjacent to the north bank of the East Gallatin in front of a home. Alsentzer noted in the complaint that around 200 hundred yards downstream there were large slabs of concrete along the riverbank, some with rebar jutting from them. East Gallatin LLC owns the stretch of land where the concrete is located, with Susan Gianforte listed as the registered agent, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s business database.The Gallatin Conservation District investigation conducted an investigation in early July after the complaint was filed.Becky Clements, Gallatin Conservation District administrator, said that the inspection team that was sent to the river bank determined that the concrete had been there for around 30 years — before East Gallatin LLC owned the property. “Which is, unfortunately, more common than you would think around here,” Clements said. “People, for whatever reason — whether they didn’t know or didn’t care — back in the day they would throw all kinds of stuff in the river — old cars, trash.”The inspection team also found that removing the concrete would cause more harm than good. The large slabs are stabilizing the bank and providing homes for aquatic life that has moved in amongst the pieces of concrete below the water, Clements said.The rivers, river beds and river banks belong to the state of Montana, Clements said. Right up to the bank is the landowners property, but any work done to the banks or river beds require a 310 permit acquired through local conservation districts, like the Gallatin Conservation District.The boulders along the bank upstream from the concrete slabs were successfully permitted in 2019 through the 310 permitting process, which was created by Montana's Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act.In an email statement from a spokesperson for the governor's office, Gov. Gianforte said that he appreciates the conservation district's thorough investigation and its commitment to getting down to the facts of the matter. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 