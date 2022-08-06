Wild
Buy Now

The Madison River flows alongside Highway 287 near Ennis on May 4.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Members of a work group charged with developing Madison River recreation management recommendations told Montana officials on Thursday that better data on non-commercial use of the river needs to be gathered before the activity can be regulated effectively.

“We know the ins and outs of commercial use on the Madison probably like no other river except the Beaverhead/Big Hole, and so there’s a mechanism for fees and for permits and for days and reporting already in place,” said Madison River Work Group member Mike Bias.

“There’s really none of that in the non-commercial sector, nor is there accurate count data,” he said. “It’s all estimates, so we figured the best step in managing — or looking to manage — non-commercial (use) is finding out what the numbers are prior to going in.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.