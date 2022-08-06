Members of a work group charged with developing Madison River recreation management recommendations told Montana officials on Thursday that better data on non-commercial use of the river needs to be gathered before the activity can be regulated effectively.
“We know the ins and outs of commercial use on the Madison probably like no other river except the Beaverhead/Big Hole, and so there’s a mechanism for fees and for permits and for days and reporting already in place,” said Madison River Work Group member Mike Bias.
“There’s really none of that in the non-commercial sector, nor is there accurate count data,” he said. “It’s all estimates, so we figured the best step in managing — or looking to manage — non-commercial (use) is finding out what the numbers are prior to going in.”
Unless they dealt with extenuating circumstances, outfitters along the river would be prohibited from taking clients on more trips per year than they did in 2019 or 2020, whichever number is higher.
The annual commercial use cap would be fixed, and outfitters wouldn’t be subject to extra limits based on the “peak season” in the middle of summer. They also wouldn’t be restricted based on geographical sections of the river.
Another recommendation calls for “passive data collection methods’’ to track non-commercial use along the river. The numbers would aid in developing a comprehensive Madison River Recreation Plan, which would limit all use of the river.
Work group member Brian McGeehan said the general public expects limits, but they also want to see commercial use of the river addressed. Collecting more data is important mechanically, but it’s also important for gaining buy-in from the non-commercial side, he said.
To aid in the data-collection efforts, the work group has proposed requiring anyone who floats the river to obtain a daily Madison River Float Permit, beginning in 2023. Clients of outfitters with Madison River Special River Permits would not have to obtain a float permit.
People who decide to float the river from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to Ennis Lake, or from Warm Springs Day Use Area to the Jefferson River confluence, would need the permit. There would be a small transaction fee to offset the costs of the online reservation system.
Commissioners have asked why the commercial fishing industry is interested in regulating its own use, and work group member Daniel Larson said the recurring answer is that outfitters want to protect the quality of the fishing experience and the fishery itself.
The Madison River is one of the most heavily-fished rivers in Montana, and the state regulators have long sought to reduce conflicts among anglers by setting limits on fishing.
“Three to five years ago, you would not have found the commercial fishing industry in the lead in terms of caps,” Larson said. “They’ve come around dramatically and are really leading by example for what may become a broader comprehensive management system on the Madison River.”
Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said during Thursday’s session that they will soon be initiating a 60-day comment period on the work group’s recommendations, and that comment period will likely end in mid-October.
They are in the process of scheduling meetings through the month of September. The in-person, informational meetings will likely be held in Bozeman, Ennis, West Yellowstone and Butte, though the exact details haven’t been finalized.
That date of enforcement was initially set at Jan. 1, 2022, but it was extended to Jan. 1, 2023 the following summer. Given a shortened timeline for analyzing and approving the work group recommendations, officials are looking to extend the date once again.
They are proposing to enforce the commercial use cap “upon adoption of an allocation method or a comprehensive river plan and rule package.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.