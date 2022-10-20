Officials on Thursday voted to apply the state’s 2022 fishing regulations to the 2023 season so the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks can first develop a statewide fisheries management plan.
Members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously voted to carry the state’s 2022 regulations over into the 2023 fishing season — a decision that’s meant to ensure a set of rules is in place by March 1.
FWP is conducting a biennial review of fishing regulations, and it is also developing a statewide fisheries management plan. This fall, the department launched a public process for amending regulations, and people raised several concerns about the proposals.
Those issues can be addressed within the statewide fisheries management plan, which is still in revision, according to FWP. While officials work through that process, they want to ensure a set of fishing regulations is in place by March 1.
“Once the statewide management plan is in place, we’ll come for a regulation proposal cycle for the 2024 fishing season,” FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce said during Thursday’s meeting.
At the moment, the department plans to collect public comments on the statewide plan beginning in December, Ryce said. The document will be released along with an environmental assessment.
Commissioner K.C. Walsh said the public provided lots of feedback related to the Big Hole River. In particular, people raised concerns about a fall fishing closure between the Bureau of Land Management Maiden Rock site and the Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site, he said.
Walsh said the closure put excessive pressure on the Brownes Bridge to Notch Bottom reach of the river during October, and he encouraged the department to more closely monitor the brown trout spawn and populations in that reach.
“Make sure that the closure from Maidenrock to Brownes is having the intended effect of growing the fish population,” he said.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, said he and others agree that the department made a lot of progress with the fishing regulation proposals, and he would hate to classify that work as a waste of time.
“When we do come back to the future fishing regs, I think there is a lot of good ground that has been plowed and worked to be able to come up with a compromise. But I do support the decision to move forward with extending the 2022 fishing regs to 2023,” he said.
As officials develop the statewide fisheries management plan, “we’ll be active participants, and I look forward to the continued conversations and really building on the trust and consensus that we’ve been working toward,” Elliott said.
