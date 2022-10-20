Wild
Two people fish on Ennis Lake on Oct. 11.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Officials on Thursday voted to apply the state’s 2022 fishing regulations to the 2023 season so the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks can first develop a statewide fisheries management plan.

Members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously voted to carry the state’s 2022 regulations over into the 2023 fishing season — a decision that’s meant to ensure a set of rules is in place by March 1.

FWP is conducting a biennial review of fishing regulations, and it is also developing a statewide fisheries management plan. This fall, the department launched a public process for amending regulations, and people raised several concerns about the proposals.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com.

